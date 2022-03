Former Alabama receiver Slade Bolden could be an intriguing option for teams late in the 2022 NFL Draft as a pure slot, and he proved himself against a high level of competition while with the Crimson Tide. Bolden is at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis conducting interviews with various teams and going through workouts, but one possible landing spot would be particularly interesting: the New England Patriots, who are led by Bolden's former quarterback Mac Jones. At the Combine, Bolden also compared himself to two former Patriots slot receivers, Julian Edelman and Wes Welker.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO