Renesas Develops RF Transceiver Technologies to Enhance Bluetooth Power Efficiency and Reduce Circuit Size
Renesas Electronics Corporation has developed new technologies to achieve a smaller mounting area and better power efficiency for 2.4 GHz RF transceivers that support the Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) low-power, near-field communication standard. Renesas presented these technologies at International Solid-State Circuits Conference 2022 (ISSCC 2022), held between February 20 and 24...www.everythingrf.com
