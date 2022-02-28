Renesas Develops RF Transceiver Technologies to Enhance Bluetooth Power Efficiency and Reduce Circuit Size

More than one million users registered in five days, leading to 51,000 new users able to access the Nym mixnet and run mix nodes. The recent record-setting token sale on CoinList for NYM received $30 million, showing a groundswell in demand for privacy. This token sale, whose registration period was open only for five days, had the highest number of registrations in the shortest amount of time.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO