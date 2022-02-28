ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Review: “FLEE THE LIGHT” Is a Spell Missing its Magic

rue-morgue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring Annie Tuma, Ariana Marquis, Jamar Adams Thompson. The Witch Film appears to be making a comeback. While stories of paganism and occult spirituality have existed since the earliest days of horror, Robert Eggers’s 2015 film The Witch, seems to have kicked off a new phase of interest in magical women...

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Dog’ has its day in movie theaters

BAXTER — “Dog” is a movie whose bark is worse than its bite. In the new release, star Channing Tatum has to escort his canine companion Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, to the funeral of Lulu’s handler, a fellow U.S. Army Ranger who committed suicide. The new...
BAXTER, MN
Valley News

Movie Review: ‘Uncharted’

Bob GarverSpecial to Valley NewsSolving puzzles is fun. Watching other people solve puzzles is less fun. Watching entire movies built around fictional characters solving puzzles – where the filmmakers have already decided whether or not the characters will ultimately solve the puzzles – is even less fun. It’s why I could never get into those “Escape Room” movies. Frankly I’m questioning how much I’m going to enjoy Batman doing battle with The Riddler in two weeks. But I do know that I didn’t have much fun at “Uncharted.”Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake, a descendant of explorer Francis Drake, who dabbles in studying history and artifacts when he’s not stealing small treasures from bar patrons. He’s recruited by treasure hunter Victor Sullivan, played by.
MOVIES
The Spokesman-Review

Review: ‘Butter,’ a movie about a bullied teen, is, like its hero, sweet and likable

What lengths will a lonely teenager go to for clicks? In director Paul A. Kaufman’s coming-of-age film “Butter” (based on the 2012 novel by Erin Jade Lange), an overweight adolescent (Alex Kersting) is so desperate for attention that he plans a gruesome livestream for New Year’s Eve: He’ll eat himself to death. Yet as befits a film set during the Christmas season, this anti-bullying drama charts an encouraging arc of redemption – and not just for his tormentors.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Eggers
ABC 4

Colin Ferell movie weekend: catch the movie reviews

Val Cameron says, “It’s a Colin Ferell weekend!” Today she joined us to share her reviews on After Yang and the new Batman movie. Here is what she had to say:. When his young daughter’s android companion named Yang malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there. After Yang is an intimate experience in film. The Director and Farrell give us a refreshing spin on the age-old tale of artificial intelligence developing sentences. While this movie is a Sci-Fi themed movie, it is also a deep drama about a family dealing with the potential loss of their “brother.” We are presented with the question about what we value. Would you love a “robot” brother as much as a human one? I know some people value their electronics more than their friends. I don’t think we are too far off in the world that this will, someday soon, be a reality.
MOVIES
Baltimore magazine

Movie review: Cyrano

I have now seen Joe Wright’s Cyrano two times. The first time I saw it, I confess to having been somewhat baffled by it. The actual thoughts running through my head were, “Is this film awful . . .or a masterpiece?” It’s that kind of film, with its own rhythms, rules, and idiosyncrasies. Now that I’ve seen it a second time, I’m leaning closer to putting it in the masterpiece column, although I’m not sure I’ll ever be 100-percent on its wavelength.
MOVIES
Morning Journal

‘No Exit’ a hit-and-miss thriller set in unfriendly confines | Movie review

The Walt Disney company is treating “No Exit” as though it were a pretty big deal. A property of its subsidiary 20th Century Studios — the former 20th Century Fox — the suspenseful thriller is being released this week directly to the streaming platform Hulu, in which Disney has majority ownership. However, a screener for the movie was not sent to critics the way most Hulu fare is but instead via Disney’s incredibly locked-down screener platform.
MOVIES
Winston-Salem Journal

Movie review: The Foo Fighters make a horror movie

For anyone who found the band tensions that reverberate in “The Beatles: Get Back” too tame, the Foo Fighters have made a movie in which arguments over recording an album lead to a trail of dead bodies — and, no, this isn’t Yoko’s fault, either.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Wicca
KCCI.com

Movie Review: 'The Batman'

DES MOINES, Iowa — He’s part of the reason the 1990s were scattered with middling-to-lackluster superhero films. Yet, he’s also part of the reason why we have so many comic book film franchises today. Number two hero on the DC totem pole, right after the Boy Scout in Blue, he isThe Batman.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

Surreal: art’s weirdest worldview bounces back a century after its birth

A century ago in the ateliers of Montparnasse in Paris, surrealism was born from the gloom of the first world war that had engulfed and devastated Europe. The cultural movement led by the French writer and poet André Breton would give rise to artists of international renown including Max Ernst, Joan Miró, René Magritte, Yves Tanguy, and Salvador Dalí.
VISUAL ART
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

'Baywatch' Star Alexandra Daddario Forced To Move Out Of Home, Suffering 'Emotional Distress' After Armed Alleged Stalker Showed Up At Her Door

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario has moved out of her home after a man with a loaded handgun showed up at her front door. In her declaration obtained by Radar, the 35-year-old actress revealed she's suffering "emotional distress" and is in fear of what the male — identified as David Adam Cako — might do next.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy