Movie Review: “FLEE THE LIGHT” Is a Spell Missing its Magic

Val Cameron says, “It’s a Colin Ferell weekend!” Today she joined us to share her reviews on After Yang and the new Batman movie. Here is what she had to say:. When his young daughter’s android companion named Yang malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn’t know was there. After Yang is an intimate experience in film. The Director and Farrell give us a refreshing spin on the age-old tale of artificial intelligence developing sentences. While this movie is a Sci-Fi themed movie, it is also a deep drama about a family dealing with the potential loss of their “brother.” We are presented with the question about what we value. Would you love a “robot” brother as much as a human one? I know some people value their electronics more than their friends. I don’t think we are too far off in the world that this will, someday soon, be a reality.

