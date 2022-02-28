ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. reunite to open the Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Bang Showbiz
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. reunited to open the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The Hamilton stars came together following a cold opener of the ceremony's famous I Am An Actor segment to introduce the star-studded event from Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

The trio were seated together and began joking about who should speak first as they complemented one another on their successes, before they were interrupted by the sounds of an orchestra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTT8d_0eQzimWi00
The latest: Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr., 40, Lin-Manuel Miranda, 42, and Daveed Diggs, 40, reunited in a segment to open the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

Lin-Manuel asked: 'Are they playing us off?'

The actors then headed to the stage, where they noticed this year's theme was 'together again', in honor of the ceremony returning to an in-person event following disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leslie said: 'Right, finally we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screen, cleared boosted, rapid tested and PCR cleared within 48 hours. Now who is ready to party?'

Daveed added: 'Seriously, we're following the most up-to-date safety guidelines tonight. And if anyone breaks the rules, our COVID compliance officers tonight are from guards from Squid Game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYPiJ_0eQzimWi00
The Hamilton stars came together following a cold opener of the ceremony's famous 'I Am An Actor' segment to introduce the star-studded event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mnepM_0eQzimWi00
The trio were seated together and began joking about who should speak first as they complemented one another on their successes, before they were interrupted by the sounds of an orchestra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZaPFK_0eQzimWi00
They were seen presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Following their light-hearted exchanges, Leslie offered a message of support to the people of Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

He said: 'We're holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace.'

The popular I Am an Actor segment began with Nicholas Braun recalling how he got his SAG card when he was just 11 years old and working on his first film, which saw the director urging him to lay off the free soda because his face was getting rounder as shooting went on.

He said: 'I was hitting it hard.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcaqX_0eQzimWi00
Following their light-hearted exchanges, Leslie offered a message of support to the people of Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltSE5_0eQzimWi00
Odom said: 'We're holding a place in our hearts for Ukraine and sending our thoughts, prayers and hopes for impending peace'

The camera then panned to Javier Bardem, who paid tribute to his grandparents, parents, and siblings, who are all in the same industry.

He added: 'I am very proud to say I am an actor.'

Elle Fanning then shared her story of how her first screen kiss was also her first real-life kiss when she was just 13 years old, and the first take was used in the movie.

She quipped: 'I guess I was a natural.'

SAG AWARD WINNERS 2022

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')

Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')

Michael Keaton ('Dopesick') - WINNER

Ewan McGregor ('Halston')

Evan Peters ('Mare of Easttown')

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge ('The White Lotus')

Cynthia Erivo ('Genius: Aretha')

Margaret Qualley ('Maid')

Jean Smart ('Mare of Easttown')

Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas ('The Kominsky Method')

Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')

Steve Martin ('Only Murders in the Building')

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building')

Jason Sudeikis ('Ted Lasso') - WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TR66b_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning ('The Great')

Sandra Oh ('The Chair')

Jean Smart ('Hacks') - WINNER

Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')

Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

'The Great' (Hulu)

'Hacks' (HBO Max)

'The Kominsky Method' (Netflix)

'Only Murders in the Building' (Hulu)

'Ted Lasso' (Apple TV Plus) - WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox ('Succession')

Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')

Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

Lee Jung-Jae ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Jeremy Strong ('Succession')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTtBK_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game') - WINNER

Elizabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Sarah Snook ('Succession')

Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXpDF_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

'The Handmaid's Tale' (Hulu)

'The Morning Show' (Apple TV Plus)

'Squid Game' (Netflix)

'Succession' (HBO) - WINNER

'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY1Si_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe ('Belfast')

Cate Blanchett ('Nightmare Alley')

Ariana DeBose ('West Side Story') - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst ('The Power of the Dog')

Ruth Negga ('Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck ('The Tender Bar')

Bradley Cooper ('Licorice Pizza')

Troy Kotsur ('CODA') - WINNER

Jared Leto ('House of Gucci')

Kodi Smit-McPhee ('The Power of the Dog')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TeKA_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain ('The Eyes of Tammy Faye') - WINNER

Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter')

Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci')

Jennifer Hudson ('Respect')

Nicole Kidman ('Being the Ricardos')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmgVx_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem ('Being the Ricardos')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog')

Andrew Garfield ('Tick, Tick … Boom!')

Will Smith ('King Richard') - WINNER

Denzel Washington ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYCk4_0eQzimWi00

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

'Belfast' (Focus Features)

'CODA' (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

'Don't Look Up' (Netflix)

'House of Gucci' (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

'King Richard' (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

'Black Widow'

'Dune'

'The Matrix Resurrections'

'No Time to Die' - WINNER

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

'Cobra Kai'

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

'Loki'

'Mare of Easttown'

'Squid Game' - WINNER

