As I close out my report on my week on Gran Canaria in Spain, I know many of you prefer pictures over words, so I do want to offer a photo essay of my week there. I described my week earlier and also dedicated special posts to the my Airbnb experience, Hertz rental car experience, coffee, and the aquarium. Bottom line: there’s much to do and see on this island, the weather is pleasant, but do expect a lot of sun.

