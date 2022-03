Web3 projects have finally found a shortcut to making "the metaverse" a reality: Minecraft, a video game that launched in 2011 and is owned by Microsoft. So far, attempts at building the blockchain-integrated metaverse, an idea that has existed as dystopian sci-fi since the 90s but which NFT-hawkers and flailing tech CEOs have suddenly decided absolutely must happen right now, have been faltering. Metaverse standard-bearers The Sandbox and Decentraland are widely derided as being bare-bones, largely empty, janky, and yet still overrun with corporate promotions. Thankfully, though, Web3 builders have hit upon an easy way to create functional "metaverse" worlds and content, and it's literally just Minecraft.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO