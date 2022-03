Growing gaps in economic opportunity between successful urban regions and less successful industrial and rural hinterlands is a well-known problem. Such inequality fuels the fires of the polarizing populism and anti-democratic politics in the U.S. and Europe. The underlying cause of heartland voters’ alienation, unease, and resentment, as we’ve demonstrated elsewhere, is the real and perceived loss of opportunity and status and the decline of once-thriving communities within industrial heartland regions and the rural reaches of North America, the U.K., France, Germany, and other European nations.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO