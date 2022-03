Petrobras is one of the largest oil producers in the world. I don’t think Petrobras (PBR) (PBR.A) needs any introduction. As one of the largest oil producers in the world, it offers excellent exposure to the increasing oil prices notwithstanding the tougher situation on the domestic markets where politics are playing an important role. The share price has been held back due to the political uncertainty as some presidential candidates seem to think Petrobras is making "too much" money but I think the incoming corporate taxes will alleviate these concerns. Just to put things into perspective, the in excess of $8B in corporate taxes owed over the 2021 results represent about 0.5% of the Brazilian GDP. In the current oil environment, the company already is some sort of golden goose for the government.

