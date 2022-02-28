Our opinion: Libraries vital resources to communities

The Warren High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the Eagles Club. Members and guests are invited. The Warren County Dairy Promotion committee is seeking candidates for the upcoming 2022-23 Dairy Princess Court. As of June 1, girls aged 4-8 are eligible for Lil Miss, 9-12 for Dairy Miss and 13-15 for Maid. Ambassador is for male participants of any age or girls older than 16. The Dairy Princess is open to anyone ages 16-24 that has a connection to the dairy industry or served one year as a dairy promoter. Candidates must also be able to attend a four day seminar in July and the State Pageant in September. The Promotion team are the spokespersons of the dairy industry in the county making appearances at schools, day cares, youth groups, adult meetings, luncheons, newspaper publications and interacting on social media to educate the public on the importance of our industry. For more information reach out to Committee Chair Tiffany Jackson at (814) 462-8320. The deadline to enter is March 31. The pageant will be held on May 22.

WARREN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO