Our opinion: Libraries vital resources to communities

Warren Times Observer
 5 days ago

Book lovers can rejoice knowing that February was National Library Lovers Month. And there is perhaps no more underutilized resource in our counties than our public libraries. While some people probably have...

Warren Times Observer

Librarians address services for young people

There are many resources at Warren Public Library. A young person with questions about summer jobs, personal history, formatting research papers, what their parents looked like at Warren High School, or recommendations for books and movies that fit their preferences, can find answers. On Thursday, the library hosted an online...
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Briefs

The Warren High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9, at the Eagles Club. Members and guests are invited. The Warren County Dairy Promotion committee is seeking candidates for the upcoming 2022-23 Dairy Princess Court. As of June 1, girls aged 4-8 are eligible for Lil Miss, 9-12 for Dairy Miss and 13-15 for Maid. Ambassador is for male participants of any age or girls older than 16. The Dairy Princess is open to anyone ages 16-24 that has a connection to the dairy industry or served one year as a dairy promoter. Candidates must also be able to attend a four day seminar in July and the State Pageant in September. The Promotion team are the spokespersons of the dairy industry in the county making appearances at schools, day cares, youth groups, adult meetings, luncheons, newspaper publications and interacting on social media to educate the public on the importance of our industry. For more information reach out to Committee Chair Tiffany Jackson at (814) 462-8320. The deadline to enter is March 31. The pageant will be held on May 22.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Our opinion: Options for opioid settlement funds

Warren County Commissioners have a $970,000 question before them — what is the best way to spend the county’s share of a settlement with opioid producers?. The county’s share of the statewide settlement isn’t enough for something huge, like a new drug treatment center. But it is enough money to start and sustain programs that could help hundreds of Warren County residents every year. We agree with County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston that Warren County needs a plan so it can hit the ground running when opioid lawsuit settlement proceeds begin flowing.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Warren Times Observer

Youngsville Life

The Brokenstraw Valley Swimming Pool will open on June 10. Applications for life guards and front desk/concession positions are now being accepted. Applications are due to the Youngsville Borough Office by March 21 as interviews will begin in April. Applications for summer employment at the pool are available at the borough office, through the borough’s website at www.YoungsvilleBoro.org and on the Youngsville Public Library’s website at www.youngsvillelibrary.org or the Community News page on the library’s website. Call the borough with questions at 814-563-4604.
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Warren Times Observer

Ellen Paquette Shares Warren History at Audubon First Friday March 4

Rivers were once the highways that connected towns. Warren was settled, in part, because it is where the Conewango Creek joins the Allegheny River. On March 4, 2022, 11 a.m., artist and historian Ellen Paquette will talk about Warren’s history at Audubon Community Nature Center’s (ACNC) First Friday.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Commission talks future amid planning process

Many organizations have taken a fresh look at its purpose as life appears to be returning to normal in the wake of the pandemic. Add the county’s Planning Commission to that list. The panel discussed the state of the group and potential steps in the future during Tuesday night’s...
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Audubon Pi Day Pie Auction March 4-9

The public is invited to celebrate Pi Day, Audubon Community Nature Center’s favorite mathematical holiday, by bidding on a homemade pie baked by an Audubon staff or volunteer baker. The online pie auction bidding starts at 5 a.m. on Friday, March 4, and closes at 9 p.m. on Wednesday,...
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

Our opinion: Brick House project worth funding

Warren Redevelopment Authority members have done the right thing in approving a loan of up to $275,000 to help preserve the former Brick House building on Liberty Street. Tom Christenson, whose DewBoi Properties firm has proposed the Wendelboe Hotel, an 18-room boutique hotel in the former Watt Office Building next to the former Brick House, wants to stabilize the derelect Brick House so that it doesn’t harm his hotel project.
WARREN, PA
Warren Times Observer

The pulse of nature

If I wrap my arms tightly around a tree, and press my ear to its trunk on a sunny, March afternoon, I think I should be able to hear its pulse; the pushing of sap from roots to crown, the seasonal resurgence of energy from earth toward sky. I can’t, of course, but it would be one of my favorite sounds if possible.
WARREN, PA

