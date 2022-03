The potential of Black hair is infinite, but our possibilities for stylists have always been limited. Family members and loved ones have been there to fill in the gaps—with supplies like hot combs and perm kits, and skills, like braiding hair. Most of us can recall getting hooked up from a family "kitchen beautician" when something—time, access, or money—prevented us, or our children, from getting an appointment at the beauty shop.

