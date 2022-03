Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington are stoking the fires of their rivalry even when cameras aren’t rolling. The UFC 272 headliners spotted one another backstage before they had to face off at a press conference Thursday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and proceeded to eye each other from across the way. Masvidal uploaded video of the scene to his YouTube channel, showing himself staring Covington down and accusing his rival of mock laughing at him. He also motions towards his knee multiple times, implying that Covington could be the next recipient of his infamous flying knee.

