Arkansas State

Prepare for severe weather hazards

By National Weather Service
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021 there were 35 tornadoes, almost two dozen instances of hurricane force winds produced by thunderstorms, and devastating flash flooding in southeast sections of the state in early June. With all of our attention focused on wintry precipitation recently (February), it’s time to start looking ahead to severe weather season...

