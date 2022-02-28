Prepare for severe weather hazards

The main event for Middle Tennessee today is expected to arrive around our afternoon drive home from work. Traffic is expected to be a mess the next few days. Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.220222T1800Z-220223T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Crossville, Carthage, Smyrna, Lawrenceburg, McEwen, Clarksville, Pulaski, La Vergne, Coalmont, Altamont, Jamestown, Springfield, Linden, Waverly, Lewisburg, Columbia, Brentwood, Tullahoma, Woodbury, McMinnville, Nashville, Spencer, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Dickson, Waynesboro, South Carthage, Sparta, Smithville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, New Johnsonville, Livingston, Lafayette, Franklin, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Allardt, Tennessee Ridge, Centerville, Dover, Byrdstown, Lobelville, Mount Juliet, Manchester, Lebanon, Clifton, Celina, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Gordonsville, Shelbyville, Erin, and Gallatin 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

