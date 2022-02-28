ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-02 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-02 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Greater Greenville, Greater Oconee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Freeze Warning issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio, Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEE COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 06:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-04 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison; North Walton; South Walton; Washington ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY Dry conditions will continue today with relative humidity forecast in the upper teens to low 20s across the area. Poor to fair dispersion is expected due to light transport winds, but these dry conditions and dry fuels will contribute to an elevated fire weather danger today.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Waldo, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 22:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution in exposed areas. Target Area: Coastal Waldo; Knox WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Coastal Waldo and Knox Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 07:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Jenkins; Screven; Tattnall LOCALLY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of fog will continue across much of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia through 9 AM. The fog will be locally dense at time with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances with the risk for locally dense fog being the greatest near bodies of water and other low- lying areas such as marshes, swamps and large ditches. Motorists should remain alert for these conditions this morning.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 20:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Coastal portion of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor Counties. * WHEN...Through 10 AM EST on Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 00:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 08:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-05 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue across much of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through 10 AM. Visibility in the fog will be as low as 1/2 to 3/4 miles. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances and could still be locally dense with visibility near 1/4 mile around bodies of water and other low- lying areas such as marshes, swamps and large ditches. Motorists should remain alert for these conditions this morning.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Fog has begun to lift and visibilities have risen above a 1/4 mile. Patchy dense fog will be possible for the next hour. Use caution while driving.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 12:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Surf of 4 to 6 feet and associated high rip current risk. * WHERE...San Diego County Beaches. Highest surf south of Del Mar. * WHEN...Through early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create hazardous swimming conditions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 06:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego SLIPPERY TRAVEL POSSIBLE THIS MORNING Wet snow that has fallen overnight will gradually diminish through daybreak. However, the snow along with temperatures falling into the 20s may result in icy conditions forming on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling this morning by increasing the distance between you and vehicle ahead of you. Be aware that even if the road looks wet, it could be icy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 14:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Walker; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-06 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.3 to 7.5 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 6:56 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/07 AM 7.4 1.6 1.2 N/A Minor 01/07 PM 6.6 0.8 1.1 N/A None 02/08 AM 6.8 1.0 0.6 N/A None 02/08 PM 6.1 0.3 0.4 N/A None 03/08 AM 6.4 0.6 0.4 N/A None
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-21 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy Areas of Dense Fog affecting South Padre Island Surface observations and webcam imagery indicate that areas of dense fog have developed across the coastal section of Kenedy, Willacy and Cameron Counties. The fog is reducing visibilities on South Padre Island and the Queen Isabella Causeway to one quarter of a mile. These areas of dense coastal fog are also likely affecting the Port Mansfield area this morning. These areas of dense fog are expected to persist throughout the night and into early Monday morning near the lower Texas Coastline. Late night and early morning motorists, especially on South Padre Island and the Causeway are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights and avoid following other cars too closely through sunrise Monday.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday, keeping surf elevated along exposed shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC

