Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-28 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; York DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of upstate South Carolina and piedmont and western North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drier air will move in from the north and the dense fog will begin to dissipate through the early morning hours.
Effective: 2022-03-02 05:52:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-02 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon A Light Wintry Mix Expected This Morning Through 8 AM, a light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain will move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin. This wintry mix may cause some patchy icing on untreated roads. If driving, be ready for slippery conditions. Know before you go!
Effective: 2022-03-04 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop over the interior Coastal Bend, and over portions of the Victoria Crossroads, Brush Country, and Rio Grande Plains. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities of around 1/4 mile, will also occur. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Effective: 2022-03-01 20:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-02 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts AREAS OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN THROUGH THE NIGHT Expect areas of light freezing rain or freezing sprinkles to continue moving southeast across northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota through the nighttime hours. Any ice accumulations are expected to be minimal, with only minor impacts. Be mindful when traveling overnight into Wednesday morning, and be prepared for possible slick roadways for some areas.
Effective: 2022-02-28 02:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Live Oak; McMullen; Victoria FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Goliad, Bee, Victoria, Inland Refugio, Inland Calhoun, Live Oak and McMullen Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-03-01 15:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 01:03:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 10 PM PST. Target Area: Cowlitz The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Oregon Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties. Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County. Cowlitz River at Kelso affecting Cowlitz County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowlitz River at Kelso. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 21.5 feet, flooding of several low lying and secondary roads begins, including the Cowlitz Gardens neighborhood, along with flooding of pasture and lowland upstream of Kelso. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:55 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:55 PM PST Tuesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through the week. - Flood stage is 21.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-03-05 08:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-05 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MST THIS MORNING The snow has ended, but there continues to be areas of snow and ice at the mountain passes. Take it slow this morning.
Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
Effective: 2022-03-04 03:24:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 03:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside; San Diego FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 330 AM PST early this morning for portions of Southern California, including Riverside County. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-03-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Polk; Rusk ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around a quarter of an inch * WHERE...Polk, Barron, Rusk and Chippewa Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power outages.
Effective: 2022-03-01 14:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartow; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Dade; Floyd; Gilmer; Gordon; Murray; Pickens; Walker; Whitfield HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Effective: 2022-03-01 11:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-02 05:11:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pdt. WAZ520-282300- /O.NEW.KPDT.FL.A.0002.220301T1926Z-220302T1311Z/ /CLFW1.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 337 AM PST Mon Feb 28 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Naches River near Cliffdell. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:00 AM PST Monday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 31.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades The National Weather Service in Pendleton OR has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Washington Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima Valley zone. Naches River near Cliffdell affecting East Slopes of the Washington Cascades zone. For the Naches River...including Cliffdell, Naches...flooding is possible.
Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alpena; Crawford; Montmorency; Otsego WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-02-28 11:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-28 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR THE HANFORD AREA * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 55 mph. Strongest winds are expected across the Hanford Area. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-03-03 06:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego SLIPPERY TRAVEL POSSIBLE THIS MORNING Wet snow that has fallen overnight will gradually diminish through daybreak. However, the snow along with temperatures falling into the 20s may result in icy conditions forming on untreated roads, parking lots and sidewalks. Use caution if traveling this morning by increasing the distance between you and vehicle ahead of you. Be aware that even if the road looks wet, it could be icy.
Effective: 2022-02-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...BROOME DELAWARE...AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Blowing snow can also quickly and unexpectedly reduce visibility. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 951 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was near Afton, or 9 miles northwest of Deposit moving southeast at 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Sidney, Walton, Sanford, Colchester, Deposit, Coventry, Bainbridge, Hamden, Masonville and Hancock. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 81 and 93. Interstate 88 between 5 and 9. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
Effective: 2022-03-01 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-01 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County; South Washington Coast FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Lower Columbia and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-02-27 16:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 17:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Orange; Rutland; Washington; Windsor The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southeastern Essex County in northern New York South central Caledonia County in northeastern Vermont Orange County in central Vermont Addison County in central Vermont Northern Rutland County in southern Vermont Northwestern Windsor County in southern Vermont Southern Washington County in central Vermont * Until 515 PM EST. * At 407 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from East Montpelier to 6 miles southwest of Vanderwhacker Mountain, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Visibility of less than one quarter mile in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts in excess of 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Multiple videos have confirmed whiteout conditions within this snow squall. Observed wind gusts of up to 40 MPH have been reported by ASOS and mesonet. * This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 22 and 51. Interstate 91 between mile markers 99 and 114. Locations impacted include Barre, Middlebury, Montpelier, Crown Point, Minerva, Braintree Hill, Bradford, Salisbury, Schroon Lake, Websterville, Orwell, Washington, Shoreham, Ripton, Newbury, Williamstown, Castleton, Bethel, Corinth and Randolph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Effective: 2022-03-05 00:25:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Piute Walker Basin; San Joaquin River Canyon; South End of the Lower Sierra A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two inches. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Sierra Nevada foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Comments / 0