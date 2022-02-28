Seattle startup Nori, which just raised $7M, aims to be 'like Stripe for carbon removal'

Seattle-area startups have gobbled up massive amounts of venture capital funding over the past year. With massive funding often comes massive company values. Multiple new unicorns, or companies with a value of at least $1 billion, have been spawned in the past year. There's been enough activity recently that the Business Journal decided to update its list of unicorns from last year. In addition to minting new unicorns, a few companies from our previous list have been removed. Remitly, for one, went public, while Auth0 was acquired by Okta.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO