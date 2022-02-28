ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Spinal Intervention Market: Increase in the incidence of complications associated with the spine to drive the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Spinal intervention involves the treatment of all maladies that afflict the spine. The aim of spinal intervention is pain management, wherein the focus is solely on the spine. The spine consists of 33 bones, which include 12 thoracic vertebrae, seven cervical vertebrae, five sacral vertebrae, five lumbar vertebrae, and four coccygeal...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

According to the report, the global microneedling market was valued at US$ 481.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Microneedling is a wrinkle, scar, and atypical texture or pigment therapy. Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles to make small holes in the skin. The aim of the procedure is to generate new collagen and skin tissue. The treatment is primarily used on the face. It is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, scars, and cellulite. This promotes the synthesis of collagen and elastin fibers, as well as the formation of capillaries, resulting in tissue remodeling.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Recombinant Ingredient Market: Increase in the Number of Genetic Disease to Drive the Market

The recombinant ingredient market consists of products manufactured by the combination of two or more complete products or part of products in order to develop a desired product for human well-being. Recombinant ingredient includes the products produced with recombinant DNA technology. Recombinant DNA technology emerged as a need for specific DNA segments in amount sufficient for biochemical analysis. The recombinant ingredient market includes recombinant proteins, recombinant vaccines, recombinant hormones and recombinant monoclonal antibody, as the widely used products in the field of medicine.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Introduction of Stapling Devices with Absorbable Staplers is Expected to Boost the Market

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Fusion#Market Research#Spinal Decompression#Stryker Corporation#Vertebroplasty#T4#Obesi
biospace.com

Hepatitis A Vaccines Market: Rise in number of hepatitis A cases to drive the market

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by hepatitis A virus that can lead to mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is spread through direct contact with an infectious person or through ingestion of contaminated food and water. Most patients recover fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a small number of people with hepatitis A could succumb to the disease. Rise of hepatitis A infection is linked with poor sanitation & hygiene and lack of safe water. Hepatitis A occurs periodically and in epidemics globally, with a propensity for cyclic reappearances. The hepatitis A virus is one of the common reasons for foodborne infection. An effective and safe vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis A. Safe water supply, food safety, improved sanitation, and hand washing could also be effective ways to combat hepatitis A.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market: The ruptured aneurysm segment holds a major market share

Albany NY, United States: Brain aneurysm is a bulging or balloon-like growth in humans, which appears typically in the areas where large arteries branch into smaller ones, generally observed at the base of the brain. Brain aneurysm is also known as cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. Aneurysm has the potential to rupture, which causes bleeding in the surrounding sub-arachnoid space, generally resulting in brain damage or stroke. Sometimes, it may lead to even death. Brain aneurysm rarely has any symptoms until the swelling ruptures. However, double vision, localized headache, and cranial nerve palsy are a few symptoms of mass effect of brain aneurysm on adjacent neurological structures. Key causes of brain aneurysm include heredity, aging, atherosclerosis infection, and brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market: The Approval of Several New Drugs for the Treatment of AIDS is expected to Drive Market Growth

Albany NY, United States: Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is one of the most widespread, catastrophic, and incurable diseases among humans in the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, deaths caused by HIV ranked sixth in the total number of deaths in the world.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Amebicide Drugs Market: Increasing Prevalence of Parasitic Infections all over the World Drives the Market

Amebicide is a type of anti-infective drug. Amebicides are agents that kill or destroy amebae. Every amebicide has a different mode of action. Amebicides are used for the eradication of parasitic species of amebae in humans or animals. Amebicides are used for the treatment of various infectious diseases such as amebiasis. Amebiasis is an infection that is caused by Entamoeba histolytica. Entamoeba histolytica infects the intestinal tract of humans or animals. Amebicide drugs are given orally or intravenously. The absorption of an amebicide drug is complete and rapid.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market: Surge in disease prevalence is projected to fuel the growth of the market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Digital Mammography Market: The 3-D full-field digital mammography tomosynthesis segment to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Mammography is the diagnostic evaluation of breast tissues to detect the presence of carcinogenic cells. The evaluation is performed by using lower doses of X-rays and ionizing radiations. The use of X-ray detectors in the digital mammography has enabled formation of clearer images as compared to those obtained by using the film screen mammography technique. The digital mammography has been useful in the detection of cancer even before a woman experiences symptoms of cancer. The system can detect changes in the breast tissues even before the physician or the patient actually feels the presence of a tumor. In the digital mammography, photons are converted into light, which is then converted into a digital signal that gets displayed on a screen. According to Susan G. Komen, a Breast Cancer Organization, since the discovery of mammography as a breast cancer detection tool in the 1980s, the number of procedures performed increased tremendously (by 70%) till 2000. Worldwide, women are more affected by breast cancer than men. The risk of breast cancer doubles after the menopause, as a majority of breast cancer sub-types are hormone-related. According to the American Cancer Society, about 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. by the end of 2017.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Adrenergic Drugs Market: The bronchodilators drug class segment is projected to account for a key share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Adrenergic drugs, also called as sympathomimetic drugs, are the medication used to stimulate the sympathetic nervous system located in several parts of the body such as the chest and lower back region of the spinal cord. These drugs stimulate the chemical messenger epinephrine and norepinephrine from the adrenal gland, or replicate the action of these chemical messengers. These drugs are utilized to increase the breathing rate, heartbeat, sweating, urine flow, and prevent bleeding. Adrenergic drugs have diverse applications in the treatment of several life-threatening conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), asthma, cardiac arrest, shock, and allergic reactions. Bronchodilators, vasopressors, and cardiac stimulators are the three major types of adrenergic drugs, with each having different applications in treating a variety of disease indications.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

Fibrosarcoma Treatment Market: Increasing Prevalence of Fibrosarcoma to Drive the Market

Sarcoma is referred to as a type of cancer that originates from the mesenchymal transformed cells. Fibrosarcoma is a rare malignancy, which is characterized by anaplastic undifferentiated spindle cells or proliferating immature fibroblasts in a storiform appearance. The disease arises from the fibrous tissue of bones such as the tibia,...
CANCER
biospace.com

Thalassemia Therapeutics Market: The beta thalassemia segment is expected to hold the leading share of the market

Thalassemia is a type of hereditary blood disorder in which an abnormal form of hemoglobin is produced by the human body. It leads to destruction of a large number of blood cells, resulting in anemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder and it is caused by genetic mutation or deletion of a specific gene fragment. If only one parent is the carrier of the gene, the offspring may develop thalassemia minor. If both parents are carriers of the disease, there is a possibility of developing a serious form of the disease. There are three types of thalassemia viz. beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and thalassemia minor. The treatment of the disorder depends on its severity and type. In beta thalassemia, the body cannot produce beta globulin. The patients with beta and those with alpha thalassemia manifest more severe symptoms as compared to thalassemia minor. Some of the common symptoms are bone deformities, dark urine, pale skin, and excessive fatigue.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Radionuclide Scanner Market: Increase in Incidences of Cancer to Drive the Market

Radionuclide scan is an imaging procedure used to detect cancerous tissues in human body. In this technique, the physician injects a radionuclide tracer into the patient’s vein or administer the tracer orally. The tracer travels through the blood stream to the organ under diagnosis, for example, thyroid, bone, or heart.
CANCER
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bipolar Electrosurgery Market: Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market

Electrosurgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which radiofrequency (RF) alternating current is used to increase intracellular temperature. Increase in the tissue temperature leads to cell desiccation or vaporization. This results into cutting or coagulation of tissue. Electrodessication is primarily used to block lumen-containing structures, or to remove big unwanted tissue such as soft tissue neoplasms. Protein coagulation is done to achieve hemostasis as well.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dendritic Cell and CAR-T Therapies Market: Growing awareness among people to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Dendritic cells are known as accessory cells of the mammalian immune system. Their major function is to process surface antigen of T cells of immune system. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) therapy is an immunotherapy, which is primarily used to treat cancers. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that are a part of mammalian cells and functions by provoking anti-tumor responses. Dendritic cells can be activated in vivo by genetic engineering. Current cellular immunotherapy treatment therapies are divided into CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell therapeutics direct reprogramming, and dendritic cell immunotherapies. Sipuleucel-T is the only approved immunotherapy based on the concept of dendritic cells mechanism, which was approved in 2010 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. In August 2017, the U.S. food drug admiration (FDA) approved Kymriah CAR-T therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, Kite Pharma obtained FDA approval for its CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta. Kite Pharma was the second company to launch CAR-T in the market.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy