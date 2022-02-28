Spinal Intervention Market: Increase in the incidence of complications associated with the spine to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Mammography is the diagnostic evaluation of breast tissues to detect the presence of carcinogenic cells. The evaluation is performed by using lower doses of X-rays and ionizing radiations. The use of X-ray detectors in the digital mammography has enabled formation of clearer images as compared to those obtained by using the film screen mammography technique. The digital mammography has been useful in the detection of cancer even before a woman experiences symptoms of cancer. The system can detect changes in the breast tissues even before the physician or the patient actually feels the presence of a tumor. In the digital mammography, photons are converted into light, which is then converted into a digital signal that gets displayed on a screen. According to Susan G. Komen, a Breast Cancer Organization, since the discovery of mammography as a breast cancer detection tool in the 1980s, the number of procedures performed increased tremendously (by 70%) till 2000. Worldwide, women are more affected by breast cancer than men. The risk of breast cancer doubles after the menopause, as a majority of breast cancer sub-types are hormone-related. According to the American Cancer Society, about 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer are estimated to be diagnosed in women in the U.S. by the end of 2017.

