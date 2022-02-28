ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Aesthetic Ultrasound Generators Market: Rise in Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Due to Environmental Factors Boosting Market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical devices industry. The aesthetics industry began its shift from reconstructive surgery toward cosmetic procedures in the 1980s with the adoption of breast implants. Aesthetic ultrasound generators include all the neurotoxins, laser, and energy based devices, skin tightening &...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

According to the report, the global microneedling market was valued at US$ 481.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Microneedling is a wrinkle, scar, and atypical texture or pigment therapy. Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles to make small holes in the skin. The aim of the procedure is to generate new collagen and skin tissue. The treatment is primarily used on the face. It is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, scars, and cellulite. This promotes the synthesis of collagen and elastin fibers, as well as the formation of capillaries, resulting in tissue remodeling.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Home Care Medical Devices Market: Medical scooters is a rapidly growing segment of the global market

Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device. The home care medical devices market consists of scooters, wheelchairs, oxygen treatment equipment, lifts, accessibility beds, and toilets. These have until lately been sold primarily through distributers. Medical devices are essential as patients shift to home care services for long-term care or recovery. As a result, multifaceted medical devices are used more often in homes, many times under inappropriate conditions. This in turn has adverse effects on the safety of patients as well as effective operation of such home care medical devices, particularly those with particular necessities for correct operation or maintenance.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
biospace.com

Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Increase in the number of ultrasound procedures to drive the market

Gel warmers are widely used to maintain and balance the body temperature of a patient and during ultrasound procedure. Ultrasound gel warmers warm the gel to the body temperature. Pregnant women and women having breast cancer are the largest population that undergoes ultrasound and gel warmers. Demand for these devices is high among health care practitioners in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other health care facilities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immuno Oncology Assays Market: Rise in the Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Market

The human immune system is a constant sentinel that seeks out unwelcome invaders in the body such as viruses, bacteria, as well as some elements that might be an indication of disease or dysfunction. Cancer and precancer cells are considered as foreign bodies and are cleared by the immune system. However, in most cases cancerous cells evade the surveillance of the immune system and proliferate into a malignancy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Skin Cancer#Cosmetics#Market Research
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies and Increasing Adoption of New Tools to Drive Market

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 479.3 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory methods to examine the RNA, DNA, or other proteins in animals and identify diseases or the predisposition stage. Different technologies are used in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases, including conventional PCR, singleplex PCR, multiplex PCR, and real-time PCR. The growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in zoonotic disease concerns and rise in pet ownership & spending in the pet industry. North America dominated the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high prevalence rate of zoonotic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to drive the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Fluid Warmer Devices Market: Growing need for Intravenous Treatments to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global market for fluid warmer devices has been rising on account of advancements in the field of surgical procedures. The relevance of fluid warmer devices can be understood from their large-scale deployment across several domains within healthcare. Furthermore, the various types of fluids used in surgical and intravenous procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global fluid warmer devices market. As the name suggests, a fluid warmer device helps in warming colloids, fluids, crystalloids, and blood samples before being intravenously injected in the body.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Overview. The demand within the global market for leadless pacing systems has been rising on account of advancements in the field of cardiac treatments. Patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases need to be equipped with pacing systems in order to regulate their heart rate. The primary task of pacing systems is to send electrical pulses to the heart when the heart rate slows down. The presence of a stellar healthcare industry that focuses on improved cardiac treatments has played a major role in the growth of the global leadless pacing systems market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cardiac Tamponade Market: Increase in number of cardiac cases is expected to drive the market

Cardiac tamponade is accumulation of fluid in the sac near the heart (pericardium), resulting in decreased blood volume to be pumped due to difficulty in compression of the heart. The symptoms of this disease include weakness, shortness of breath, fatigue, light-headedness, cough, pale, blue or grey-tinted skin, swelling of the abdomen and veins in the legs or arms, or other areas; rapid heartbeat, fainting, anxiety, or restlessness. Chest trauma, kidney failure, cancer, pericarditis, hypothyroidism, connective tissue diseases, aortic rupture, tuberculosis, and post-operative consequences of cardiac surgery are the causes of cardiac tamponade. Risk factors that increase the chances of this disorder include heart attack, heart surgery, and injury to the heart, radiation therapy to the chest, end-stage lung cancer, hypothyroidism, and systemic lupus erythematosus. Diagnosis for cardiac tamponade is done using X-ray, computed tomography (CT), coronary angiography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The diagnosis may be more supported by ultrasound of the heart.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pneumonia Testing Market: North America Dominated the Global Market, Due to a Rise in the Geriatric Population

Pneumonia is a type of lung infection caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Streptococcus pneumonia is one of the most common causes of pneumonia among children. Others are Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hob) and Pneumocystis jiroveci. It is characterized by symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, chest pain, nausea, and vomiting.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Electronic Skin Patches Market: Increase in geriatric population and rise in chronic illnesses drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Electronic skin patches are considered to be ultimate wearable electronic devices. These skin patches include electronic components which are set onto the body, typically using an adhesive. These devices are ultra-thin and flexible and are utilized for generating information as well as for communicating through microelectronics and sensors. The breathable skin patch is used in long term care of patients. It can also be used while playing sports, which helps in monitoring the heart rate of an individual. It can be worn for weeks without harming the skin. Electronic skin patches help monitor vital signs and do not cause any discomfort to patients.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Radionuclide Scanner Market: Increase in Incidences of Cancer to Drive the Market

Radionuclide scan is an imaging procedure used to detect cancerous tissues in human body. In this technique, the physician injects a radionuclide tracer into the patient’s vein or administer the tracer orally. The tracer travels through the blood stream to the organ under diagnosis, for example, thyroid, bone, or heart.
CANCER
biospace.com

The Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Reach US$ 70 Bn In 2022

Demand for low-cost drug development to propel the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market growth. The Fact.MR market study on the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market provides deep dive into key developments in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by end use, and by service.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy