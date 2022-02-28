Hemodialysis Chairs Market: Rise in incidence as well as prevalence of CKD and blood-related diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars. Targeted therapies are used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer or rare diseases. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the development of such medicines. Targeted drug therapies are patient-specific and require genetic testing. Cell cultures are used to conduct genetic studies. Cell culture procedures require periodic monitoring of cell culture in order to ensure appropriate growth of predetermined cells for testing and analysis and to avoid contamination. These procedures are generally time consuming. Cell culture monitoring biosensor is defined as “a self-contained analytical device that conglomerates a physicochemical component with a biological component for the analysis of suitable analyte of biological importance.” The biosensors comprise an electrode in which the sensing element is present. The sensing element reacts with the desired analyte present in the cell culture and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors record various behaviors occurring during the process of cell culture such as variation in temperature, release of toxic substance, liberation of desired metabolites, increase in cell density, and occurrence of cell growth.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO