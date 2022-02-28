ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Hemodialysis Chairs Market: Rise in incidence as well as prevalence of CKD and blood-related diseases to drive the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Blood and blood-related infections and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are considered major community health issues worldwide. According to a report by Britain’s National Kidney Federation published in 2014, more than 25,000 patients receive dialysis treatment every year and the number is anticipated to reach approximately 42,020 by the end of 2018....

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medicated Feed Additives Market: Rise in Demand for Better Food and Other Essential Items is Expected to Drive the Market

Feed additives are the additional products to the feed for creatures that are proposed to improve the nature of feed and other dietary aspects for better performance and health of animals. Additives can improve effectiveness of animals and their health and better production levels. Medicated feed additives are fitting for dairy cattle calf and for stocker that are grazing alongside different sorts of animals that can satisfy human demand regarding milk, food and other similar operations.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of procedure and region.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Recombinant Ingredient Market: Increase in the Number of Genetic Disease to Drive the Market

The recombinant ingredient market consists of products manufactured by the combination of two or more complete products or part of products in order to develop a desired product for human well-being. Recombinant ingredient includes the products produced with recombinant DNA technology. Recombinant DNA technology emerged as a need for specific DNA segments in amount sufficient for biochemical analysis. The recombinant ingredient market includes recombinant proteins, recombinant vaccines, recombinant hormones and recombinant monoclonal antibody, as the widely used products in the field of medicine.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ckd#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Hemodialysis#Indians
biospace.com

Motorized Prostheses Market: Rise in trauma cases across the globe is expected to drive the market

Motorized prosthesis is an artificial medical device used to perform functions of missing body parts that were lost due to congenital factors, trauma, or various other diseases. Motorized prosthesis are a combination of biomedical engineering and neuroscience. The motorized prosthesis is based on brain-computed interface and muscle innervation technology, to avail biological functioning of missing body parts. Motorized prosthesis is a complex network of motors and cognitive modalities. These devices are made support autonomous nervous system functions such as devices for bladder control. Motorized prostheses are in the research and development phase. Various technological advancements are used to develop novel prosthesis to support the normal functioning of the body.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Diagnostic Catheter Market: Rise in kidney and cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the market

The term catheters refers to narrow tubes that measure around 2 mm to 3 mm in diameter that are made up of medical grade material like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, nylon, and silicon rubber and these are inserted inside the body of a patient for the purpose of diagnosis and therapy. Catheterization refers to a primary co-procedure that is performed with many other medical procedures like urethral catheterization, neurosurgery, cardiac electrophysiology, and angioplasty. For example, diagnostic cardiac catheterization can be utilized for the purpose of collection of blood sample, measurement of blood pressure inside heart chambers, and conducting angiography (X-ray imaging of blood vessels that makes use of radiographic contrast materials).
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bipolar Electrosurgery Market: Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market

Electrosurgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which radiofrequency (RF) alternating current is used to increase intracellular temperature. Increase in the tissue temperature leads to cell desiccation or vaporization. This results into cutting or coagulation of tissue. Electrodessication is primarily used to block lumen-containing structures, or to remove big unwanted tissue such as soft tissue neoplasms. Protein coagulation is done to achieve hemostasis as well.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
biospace.com

Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Increase in the number of ultrasound procedures to drive the market

Gel warmers are widely used to maintain and balance the body temperature of a patient and during ultrasound procedure. Ultrasound gel warmers warm the gel to the body temperature. Pregnant women and women having breast cancer are the largest population that undergoes ultrasound and gel warmers. Demand for these devices is high among health care practitioners in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other health care facilities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Aminopenicillin Drugs Market: Increasing Prevalence of Bacterial Infections all over the World Drives the Market

Aminopenicillin drugs kill bacteria by inhibiting the synthesis of the bacterial cell wall. Aminopenicillin drugs are bactericidal beta-lactam antibiotics. There exists chemical similarity between aminopenicillin drugs and penicillin. However, aminopenicillin drugs have a broader spectrum of activity than penicillin. Aminopenicillin drugs can be administered orally, as acid hydrolysis does not deactivate these drugs.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market to Garner US$ 263 Mn by 2032

Asia Pacific is Expected To Hold A 44% Share In The Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market. The Fact.MR market study on the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market provides deep dive into key developments in the Endoscopy Procedures Estimates Market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by application.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty Balloons Market: Increasing population affected by cardiovascular diseases to drive the market

Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) is a technique in which a small flexible catheter with very low diameter of few millimeters is inserted into an artery and is guided to a desired location where the blood vessel has been narrowed down owing to some form of cardiovascular disease. Upon reaching the desired location, a small balloon is inflated at the end of the catheter, thereby compressing the blocking factor responsible for narrow artery against the blood vessel wall, thereby restoring the normal blood flow. The inflation of the balloon results in widening of the blood vessel opening and increasing the blood flow to the heart. Often a stent is placed during the procedure, in order to keep the artery open after the balloon is deflated and removed.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Electronic Skin Patches Market: Increase in geriatric population and rise in chronic illnesses drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Electronic skin patches are considered to be ultimate wearable electronic devices. These skin patches include electronic components which are set onto the body, typically using an adhesive. These devices are ultra-thin and flexible and are utilized for generating information as well as for communicating through microelectronics and sensors. The breathable skin patch is used in long term care of patients. It can also be used while playing sports, which helps in monitoring the heart rate of an individual. It can be worn for weeks without harming the skin. Electronic skin patches help monitor vital signs and do not cause any discomfort to patients.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Prescription Lens Market: Rise in prevalence of refractive error to drive the market

Lens, in optics, is a piece of transparent glass that concentrates or disperses light rays that pass through it. A lens prescription is an order written by an eyewear prescriber, such as an optometrist. Prescription lens help in solving the inability of the eyes to project the light on the retina for improved vision. These lenses are available in various shapes and coatings, and are preferred as per the refractive order.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome Treatment Market: Rise in cases of excessive alcohol users to drive the market

The scope of alcohol withdrawal ranges from such minor indications such as tremulousness and insomnia to severe complications such as delirium tremens and withdrawal seizures. Even though the physical examination and history of patients are normally enough to diagnose alcohol withdrawal syndrome, other disorders may present with equivalent indications. Most patients experiencing alcohol withdrawal can be treated effectively and safely as outpatients. Pharmacological treatment involves the use of medicines that are cross-tolerant with liquor. Benzodiazepines are used to treat alcohol withdrawal features as they have cross-tolerance with alcohol. Carbamazepine is an appropriate substitute to a benzodiazepine in the outpatient treatment of patients with mild to moderate alcohol withdrawal syndrome. Medicines such as clonidine, beta blockers, phenytoin, and haloperidol may be used as assistants to a benzodiazepine in the treatment of complicated alcohol withdrawal.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Surgical Dental Loupes and Camera Market: Trends, Opportunities, Market Potential & outlook 2027

Albany NY, United States: The demand within the global market for surgical dental loupes and camera has been rising on account of advancements in the field of dentistry. The presence of key technologies within the field of dentistry has played a key role in propelling demand within the overall market for healthcare technologies. Amongst all the other domains within medicine, the cost of dental treatments is relatively higher. This factor plays a key role in deciding the growth graph of the global surgical dental loupes and camera market. Dental loupe is a type of magnifying lens that can help in getting a better view of the patient’s mouth cavities. A dental camera, on the other hand, is fitted inside the loupe to record a distinct image of the mouth’s internal areas. The demand for surgical dental loupes and camera has been on a rise as new procedures and treatments within dentistry come to the fore. Furthermore, the need for improved dental care has also led to the adoption of surgical dental loupes and camera by dentists and medical professionals. Henceforth, the global surgical dental loupes and camera market is expected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market: Increase in demand for biosensors boosts the growth of the market

Albany NY, United States: Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars. Targeted therapies are used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer or rare diseases. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the development of such medicines. Targeted drug therapies are patient-specific and require genetic testing. Cell cultures are used to conduct genetic studies. Cell culture procedures require periodic monitoring of cell culture in order to ensure appropriate growth of predetermined cells for testing and analysis and to avoid contamination. These procedures are generally time consuming. Cell culture monitoring biosensor is defined as “a self-contained analytical device that conglomerates a physicochemical component with a biological component for the analysis of suitable analyte of biological importance.” The biosensors comprise an electrode in which the sensing element is present. The sensing element reacts with the desired analyte present in the cell culture and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors record various behaviors occurring during the process of cell culture such as variation in temperature, release of toxic substance, liberation of desired metabolites, increase in cell density, and occurrence of cell growth.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immuno Oncology Assays Market: Rise in the Incidence of Cancer to Drive the Market

The human immune system is a constant sentinel that seeks out unwelcome invaders in the body such as viruses, bacteria, as well as some elements that might be an indication of disease or dysfunction. Cancer and precancer cells are considered as foreign bodies and are cleared by the immune system. However, in most cases cancerous cells evade the surveillance of the immune system and proliferate into a malignancy.
CANCER
biospace.com

Tracheostomy Products Market: Rise in number of geriatric bed-ridden population to drive the market

Tracheostomy is fundamental when life is undermined by obstacle to the aviation route or when breathing should be kept up falsely for extensive stretches by a vacuum apparatus. By definition, the careful arrangement of an opening into the windpipe through the neck particularly to permit the section of air is called tracheostomy. A tracheostomy is normally accomplished for one of three reasons: to sidestep a discouraged upper aviation route; to clean and eliminate emissions from the aviation route; to all the more effectively, and typically more securely, convey oxygen to the lungs. All tracheostomies are performed because of an absence of air getting to the lungs.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy