Anatomic Pathology Market: The instruments segment is likely to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period

 5 days ago

The anatomic pathology market worldwide is experiencing stiff competition because of the presence of numerous large companies and a handful of regional players challenging their might in the local pockets. In order to thrive in such a cutthroat environment, players are seen ramping up expenditure in research and development of disease...

Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
Anticonvulsant Market for Fibromyalgia Demand and Opportunities in Upcoming Years – Detailed Global Industry Analysis

Anticonvulsant are pharmacological agents from a diverse group that are used for the treatment of epileptic seizures. Anticonvulsants are increasingly in demand on account of their use for the treatment of bipolar disorders. They are also used for the treatment of borderline personality disorder. Anticonvulsants act as stabilizers of mood and helps in the treatment of neuropathic pain. They suppress the rapid, excessive firing of neurons when a person gets seizures. Anticonvulsants also keep the seizure within the brain from spreading to other areas. Anticonvulsants are used extensively for the treatment of fibromyalgia and are thus, expected to be in continued demand during the period from 2017 to 2025. The growing incidences of epilepsy and need for managing pain due to migraines, and rising cases of fibromyalgia worldwide will boost the global anticonvulsant market for fibromyalgia in the coming years.
Fibrous Cortical Defect Treatment Market: Increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the market

Albany NY, United States: Fibrous cortical is chronic bone disorder typical occur in children usually between 2-12 years of age. It weakens the affected bone, and deform or fracture it when left untreated. The increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the global fibrous cortical defect treatment market.
Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Overview. The demand within the global market for leadless pacing systems has been rising on account of advancements in the field of cardiac treatments. Patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases need to be equipped with pacing systems in order to regulate their heart rate. The primary task of pacing systems is to send electrical pulses to the heart when the heart rate slows down. The presence of a stellar healthcare industry that focuses on improved cardiac treatments has played a major role in the growth of the global leadless pacing systems market.
Global Electric Dental Handpiece Market Trends, Demand, Potential and Competitive Analysis

The global market for electric dental handpiece is growing due to the rising incidence of oral and dental problems. The entire medical fraternity has been making ardent efforts to ensure that the field of dentistry is equipped with the latest technologies, which has given a boost to market demand. Furthermore, the market has undergone significant changes with the introduction of more advanced and nimble forms of dental hand pieces. Dental hand pieces are used by dentists for a range of oral treatments including scaling, filling, and capping amongst others. Not only do dental hand pieces facilitate better treatment but also reduce the pain caused due to the patient. It is anticipated that the global market for electric dental handpieces would grow at the back of swift adoption of new and advanced equipment within the field of dentistry. Moreover, people now-a-days have become increasingly concerned about their oral health that has led them to go for dental treatments more often. This has also influenced the demand within the global market for dental hand pieces and has created growth spaces for the market vendors.
Herceptin Biosimilar Market – Promising Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraints

Growing number of people living with gastric cancers and metastatic (spread) breast cancer is expected to drive demand opportunities for enterprises working in the global herceptin biosimilar market. Herceptin refers to a monoclonal antibody mainly utilized in the treatment of critical cancers like gastric cancers and metastatic (spread) breast cancer.
Surgical Dental Loupes and Camera Market: Trends, Opportunities, Market Potential & outlook 2027

Albany NY, United States: The demand within the global market for surgical dental loupes and camera has been rising on account of advancements in the field of dentistry. The presence of key technologies within the field of dentistry has played a key role in propelling demand within the overall market for healthcare technologies. Amongst all the other domains within medicine, the cost of dental treatments is relatively higher. This factor plays a key role in deciding the growth graph of the global surgical dental loupes and camera market. Dental loupe is a type of magnifying lens that can help in getting a better view of the patient’s mouth cavities. A dental camera, on the other hand, is fitted inside the loupe to record a distinct image of the mouth’s internal areas. The demand for surgical dental loupes and camera has been on a rise as new procedures and treatments within dentistry come to the fore. Furthermore, the need for improved dental care has also led to the adoption of surgical dental loupes and camera by dentists and medical professionals. Henceforth, the global surgical dental loupes and camera market is expected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.
Stroke Assistive Devices Market Growing at a Stupendous Pace – Detailed Market Analysis Report

The demand within the global stroke assistive devices market is anticipated to grow at a stupendous pace in the times to follow. The occurrence of a stroke can cripple patients of several activities and movements, driving them towards various forms of handicaps. In severe cases, strokes can become a cause of reduced mobility for the sufferers. Therefore, management of strokes plays an important role in progressive recovery amongst patients. In recent times, the healthcare industry has made robust efforts to manage strokes, and create a congenial and healthy setup for patients recovering from strokes. Henceforth, the total volume of revenues within the stroke assistive devices market is slated to increase in the times to follow.
Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
Fluid Warmer Devices Market: Growing need for Intravenous Treatments to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global market for fluid warmer devices has been rising on account of advancements in the field of surgical procedures. The relevance of fluid warmer devices can be understood from their large-scale deployment across several domains within healthcare. Furthermore, the various types of fluids used in surgical and intravenous procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global fluid warmer devices market. As the name suggests, a fluid warmer device helps in warming colloids, fluids, crystalloids, and blood samples before being intravenously injected in the body.
Global Surgical Stapling Devices Growth Market Analysis: New Technological Advancement and Upcoming Opportunity

Surgical stapling devices or surgical staplers are occupying an increasingly crucial role in surgeries, particularly for complex ones such as gastrointestinal, gynecologic, and bariatric procedures. Over past few years, these mechanical medical devices have grown proportionately to complement the several advancements in surgical procedures. The use of surgical stapler devices helps in the development of new surgical techniques, modify the existing ones, and boost patient outcomes. The market for surgical stapling devices also witnesses a robust impetus from the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries all around the world. One of the most important criteria in making the optimal use of these devices by surgeons is the comprehensive knowledge of tissue-device interactions so that a stable anastomosis could be created. With each tissue displaying a unique characteristic and intrinsic biomechanical properties, the interaction of surgical stapling device depends on several factors such as staple height, compression, tissue thickness, and tissue compressibility. On this note, surgeons must be aware of these interactions and if they fail to update their knowledge and skills about the working of new devices as well as reengineered existing types, this may lead to unexpectedly low surgical outcomes.
Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Growing focus on nanotechnology research and development to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.
Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Growth Dynamics and Current Trends – Global Industry Analysis

The report offers a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics and current and future avenues in the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. The study presents a detailed account of the drug pipeline in various regions and the trends shaping the research and development activities. The year-over-year growth estimations and drivers shaping the CAGR of various segments are analyzed in the study. The insights cover a detailed evaluation of currently key segments and emerging segments of the market during the assessment period. Some of the detailed segmentation offered in the study are drug classes, routes of administration, and distribution channels.
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
