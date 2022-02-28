Let’s Have a Heart to Heart

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, Texas
If you’ve ever watched “The Notebook” you’ll recall the couple, Noah and Allie, who fall in love but become separated after a series of misunderstandings come between them. When they finally get on the same page, it is...well, that scene of the two kissing in the rain should clue you in. As this illustrates, misunderstanding your heart can lead to its own heartache.

Scientific data shows that the mortality rate for heart disease and stroke have sharply risen since COVID-19 began. Newly formed unhealthy behaviors such as consuming more unhealthy foods and alcoholic beverages can increase one’s risk for heart disease and stroke. So what are a few things one can watch out for to better understand if they’re experiencing a heart attack or just a tad too much red wine and pizza?

  • Chest Pain. A majority of heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain
  • Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach
  • Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort

So do yourself and loved ones a favor by knowing these signs and symptoms and when to call 911.

(Source: National Center for Health Statistics) (Source: www.heart.org)

