Advanced Glycation End Products Market: Non-fluorescent AGEs to Dominate Global Market

 5 days ago

Advanced Glycation End Products Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global advanced glycation end products market was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2031. Advanced glycation end products (AGEs) are a group of compounds that are...

Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
MARKETS
Radionuclide Scanner Market: Increase in Incidences of Cancer to Drive the Market

Radionuclide scan is an imaging procedure used to detect cancerous tissues in human body. In this technique, the physician injects a radionuclide tracer into the patient’s vein or administer the tracer orally. The tracer travels through the blood stream to the organ under diagnosis, for example, thyroid, bone, or heart.
CANCER
Anticonvulsant Market for Fibromyalgia Demand and Opportunities in Upcoming Years – Detailed Global Industry Analysis

Anticonvulsant are pharmacological agents from a diverse group that are used for the treatment of epileptic seizures. Anticonvulsants are increasingly in demand on account of their use for the treatment of bipolar disorders. They are also used for the treatment of borderline personality disorder. Anticonvulsants act as stabilizers of mood and helps in the treatment of neuropathic pain. They suppress the rapid, excessive firing of neurons when a person gets seizures. Anticonvulsants also keep the seizure within the brain from spreading to other areas. Anticonvulsants are used extensively for the treatment of fibromyalgia and are thus, expected to be in continued demand during the period from 2017 to 2025. The growing incidences of epilepsy and need for managing pain due to migraines, and rising cases of fibromyalgia worldwide will boost the global anticonvulsant market for fibromyalgia in the coming years.
MARKETS
Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
MARKETS
Electronic Skin Patches Market: Increase in geriatric population and rise in chronic illnesses drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Electronic skin patches are considered to be ultimate wearable electronic devices. These skin patches include electronic components which are set onto the body, typically using an adhesive. These devices are ultra-thin and flexible and are utilized for generating information as well as for communicating through microelectronics and sensors. The breathable skin patch is used in long term care of patients. It can also be used while playing sports, which helps in monitoring the heart rate of an individual. It can be worn for weeks without harming the skin. Electronic skin patches help monitor vital signs and do not cause any discomfort to patients.
SKIN CARE
Herceptin Biosimilar Market – Promising Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraints

Growing number of people living with gastric cancers and metastatic (spread) breast cancer is expected to drive demand opportunities for enterprises working in the global herceptin biosimilar market. Herceptin refers to a monoclonal antibody mainly utilized in the treatment of critical cancers like gastric cancers and metastatic (spread) breast cancer.
INDUSTRY
Thalassemia Therapeutics Market: The beta thalassemia segment is expected to hold the leading share of the market

Thalassemia is a type of hereditary blood disorder in which an abnormal form of hemoglobin is produced by the human body. It leads to destruction of a large number of blood cells, resulting in anemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder and it is caused by genetic mutation or deletion of a specific gene fragment. If only one parent is the carrier of the gene, the offspring may develop thalassemia minor. If both parents are carriers of the disease, there is a possibility of developing a serious form of the disease. There are three types of thalassemia viz. beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and thalassemia minor. The treatment of the disorder depends on its severity and type. In beta thalassemia, the body cannot produce beta globulin. The patients with beta and those with alpha thalassemia manifest more severe symptoms as compared to thalassemia minor. Some of the common symptoms are bone deformities, dark urine, pale skin, and excessive fatigue.
MARKETS
Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
MARKETS
Tracheostomy Products Market: Rise in number of geriatric bed-ridden population to drive the market

Tracheostomy is fundamental when life is undermined by obstacle to the aviation route or when breathing should be kept up falsely for extensive stretches by a vacuum apparatus. By definition, the careful arrangement of an opening into the windpipe through the neck particularly to permit the section of air is called tracheostomy. A tracheostomy is normally accomplished for one of three reasons: to sidestep a discouraged upper aviation route; to clean and eliminate emissions from the aviation route; to all the more effectively, and typically more securely, convey oxygen to the lungs. All tracheostomies are performed because of an absence of air getting to the lungs.
MARKETS
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fluid Warmer Devices Market: Growing need for Intravenous Treatments to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global market for fluid warmer devices has been rising on account of advancements in the field of surgical procedures. The relevance of fluid warmer devices can be understood from their large-scale deployment across several domains within healthcare. Furthermore, the various types of fluids used in surgical and intravenous procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global fluid warmer devices market. As the name suggests, a fluid warmer device helps in warming colloids, fluids, crystalloids, and blood samples before being intravenously injected in the body.
MARKETS
Global Gamma Probe Device Market Key Trends and Business Opportunities Analysis – Detailed Market Overview

Notable rise in the number of cancer patients globally is boosting the sales prospects in the gamma probe device market. Furthermore, the market is expected to be driven by increasing number of breast cancers across the globe. Gama probe devices are mainly used in the detection of radiations in patients. Moreover, increase in the product use in parathyroid surgery and sentinel lymph node mapping is projected to push the expansion of the gamma probe device market in the years ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
Surgical Dental Loupes and Camera Market: Trends, Opportunities, Market Potential & outlook 2027

Albany NY, United States: The demand within the global market for surgical dental loupes and camera has been rising on account of advancements in the field of dentistry. The presence of key technologies within the field of dentistry has played a key role in propelling demand within the overall market for healthcare technologies. Amongst all the other domains within medicine, the cost of dental treatments is relatively higher. This factor plays a key role in deciding the growth graph of the global surgical dental loupes and camera market. Dental loupe is a type of magnifying lens that can help in getting a better view of the patient’s mouth cavities. A dental camera, on the other hand, is fitted inside the loupe to record a distinct image of the mouth’s internal areas. The demand for surgical dental loupes and camera has been on a rise as new procedures and treatments within dentistry come to the fore. Furthermore, the need for improved dental care has also led to the adoption of surgical dental loupes and camera by dentists and medical professionals. Henceforth, the global surgical dental loupes and camera market is expected to accumulate voluminous revenues in the years to follow.
MARKETS
Neurointerventional Devices Market: Rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and brain aneurysm is boosting the global market

Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular intervention is a relatively new medical specialty that utilizes minimally invasive endovascular techniques for the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain. The treatment of conditions that occur within the spinal cavity or vessels of the brain is called neurointervention. Neurointervention is gaining high acceptance amongst neuro-specialists due to its advantageous feature of minimal invasiveness. Compared to the conventional clipping method, neurointervention has a significant success rate.
MARKETS
Drug Allergy Market: Increase in awareness about various allergies to drive the market

A drug allergy occurs when a drug component interacts with the human immune system. It is also known as drug hypersensitivity reaction. Allergic reactions to drugs fall under the class of drug hypersensitivity reactions that are mediated by IgE. Recognized risk factors for drug hypersensitivity reactions include gender, age, illnesses, and previous hypersensitivity history to related drugs. Drug allergy is generally diagnosed clinically. Tests like skin tests is carried out in laboratories as it offers high specificity. Treatment is largely helpful and includes termination of the wrong medication, indicative treatment, and patient learning. For instance, patients with allergy from penicillin are advised to avoid any carbapenems and cephalosporins drugs for safer health.
HEALTH
Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Growing focus on nanotechnology research and development to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.
MARKETS

Community Policy