Handicap Assistive Robots Market: Robotic wheelchairs are likely to hold major share of the global market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Handicap assistive robots, also known as disability robots, are designed to help people who have physical disabilities that impede their daily tasks. These are also employed for people recovering from diseases such as stroke or abstained injuries. Children with severe physical disabilities become dependent on others and lose interests in their...

www.biospace.com

Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: The Degenerative Disc Disease Segment is Likely to Hold a Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

Global Posterior Dynamic Stabilization Market: Overview. Degenerative disc diseases are a growing cause of lower back pain. The rapid rise in the number of cases associated with degenerative disc diseases is attributable to a rise in the geriatric population across the globe. The root cause of degenerative diseases is loss of soluble proteins within the fluid contained in the disc, resulting in increased oncotic pressure and pain.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies and Increasing Adoption of New Tools to Drive Market

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 479.3 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory methods to examine the RNA, DNA, or other proteins in animals and identify diseases or the predisposition stage. Different technologies are used in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases, including conventional PCR, singleplex PCR, multiplex PCR, and real-time PCR. The growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in zoonotic disease concerns and rise in pet ownership & spending in the pet industry. North America dominated the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high prevalence rate of zoonotic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to drive the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
MARKETS
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Neurointerventional Devices Market: Rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and brain aneurysm is boosting the global market

Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular intervention is a relatively new medical specialty that utilizes minimally invasive endovascular techniques for the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain. The treatment of conditions that occur within the spinal cavity or vessels of the brain is called neurointervention. Neurointervention is gaining high acceptance amongst neuro-specialists due to its advantageous feature of minimal invasiveness. Compared to the conventional clipping method, neurointervention has a significant success rate.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Lansoprazole Market: The oral segment dominated the global market

Lansoprazole is a proton pump inhibitor drug, which prevents the stomach from producing gastric acid to facilitate treatment of various gastric disorders. Proton pump inhibitors work on the mechanism of action, where these act by inhibiting the proton pump, which is the pivotal area for secretion of H+ ions in the gastric lumen. Proton pump inhibitors form a covalent bond with proton pump, deactivating it, leading to lack of H+ ions secretion in the gastric lumen, thereby inhibiting the production of gastric acid. Lansoprazole is different from other drug classes available for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease such as antacids, which act by neutralizing the acid secreted in the stomach. Lansoprazole acts on this mechanism to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which is characterized by the backward flow of gastric acid from the stomach, leading to symptoms such as heartburn and acidity. The products are available as prescription brands and over-the-counter drugs (OTC) in various forms.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Introduction of Stapling Devices with Absorbable Staplers is Expected to Boost the Market

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: The wound care dressings segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Introduction. Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the most common concerns of patients who have diabetes mellitus that is not well controlled. It is also one of the common causes of osteomyelitis of the foot. Areas of the foot that experience repetitive trauma and pressure sensations are the most commonly affected parts for ulcers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market: Surge in disease prevalence is projected to fuel the growth of the market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

