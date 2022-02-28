Handicap Assistive Robots Market: Robotic wheelchairs are likely to hold major share of the global market

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO