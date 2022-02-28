ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Introduction of Stapling Devices with Absorbable Staplers is Expected to Boost the Market

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that...

biospace.com

Surgical Devices Market: The urology and gynecology surgery segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace

Surgical devices are specifically designed instruments or performing specific actions or carrying out desired effects during a surgery or operation. For instance, modifying biological tissue or providing access for viewing the affected area. A rise in the number of surgical procedures, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increase in the aging population are a few factors that are driving the market. Further, technological advancement in the field of surgical devices and rise in health care expenditure and government funding for the development of the medical field are expected to boost the global surgical devices market during the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in demand from patients for minimally invasive surgeries is estimated to propel the global surgical devices market. However, stringent government regulations and lack of proper reimbursement for surgical devices are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period.
biospace.com

Radionuclide Scanner Market: Increase in Incidences of Cancer to Drive the Market

Radionuclide scan is an imaging procedure used to detect cancerous tissues in human body. In this technique, the physician injects a radionuclide tracer into the patient’s vein or administer the tracer orally. The tracer travels through the blood stream to the organ under diagnosis, for example, thyroid, bone, or heart.
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
biospace.com

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market: Surge in disease prevalence is projected to fuel the growth of the market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biospace.com

Neurointerventional Devices Market: Rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and brain aneurysm is boosting the global market

Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular intervention is a relatively new medical specialty that utilizes minimally invasive endovascular techniques for the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain. The treatment of conditions that occur within the spinal cavity or vessels of the brain is called neurointervention. Neurointervention is gaining high acceptance amongst neuro-specialists due to its advantageous feature of minimal invasiveness. Compared to the conventional clipping method, neurointervention has a significant success rate.
biospace.com

Fluid Warmer Devices Market: Growing need for Intravenous Treatments to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global market for fluid warmer devices has been rising on account of advancements in the field of surgical procedures. The relevance of fluid warmer devices can be understood from their large-scale deployment across several domains within healthcare. Furthermore, the various types of fluids used in surgical and intravenous procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global fluid warmer devices market. As the name suggests, a fluid warmer device helps in warming colloids, fluids, crystalloids, and blood samples before being intravenously injected in the body.
biospace.com

Thalassemia Therapeutics Market: The beta thalassemia segment is expected to hold the leading share of the market

Thalassemia is a type of hereditary blood disorder in which an abnormal form of hemoglobin is produced by the human body. It leads to destruction of a large number of blood cells, resulting in anemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder and it is caused by genetic mutation or deletion of a specific gene fragment. If only one parent is the carrier of the gene, the offspring may develop thalassemia minor. If both parents are carriers of the disease, there is a possibility of developing a serious form of the disease. There are three types of thalassemia viz. beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and thalassemia minor. The treatment of the disorder depends on its severity and type. In beta thalassemia, the body cannot produce beta globulin. The patients with beta and those with alpha thalassemia manifest more severe symptoms as compared to thalassemia minor. Some of the common symptoms are bone deformities, dark urine, pale skin, and excessive fatigue.
biospace.com

Tracheostomy Products Market: Rise in number of geriatric bed-ridden population to drive the market

Tracheostomy is fundamental when life is undermined by obstacle to the aviation route or when breathing should be kept up falsely for extensive stretches by a vacuum apparatus. By definition, the careful arrangement of an opening into the windpipe through the neck particularly to permit the section of air is called tracheostomy. A tracheostomy is normally accomplished for one of three reasons: to sidestep a discouraged upper aviation route; to clean and eliminate emissions from the aviation route; to all the more effectively, and typically more securely, convey oxygen to the lungs. All tracheostomies are performed because of an absence of air getting to the lungs.
biospace.com

Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
biospace.com

Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
biospace.com

Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
biospace.com

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Growth Dynamics and Current Trends – Global Industry Analysis

The report offers a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics and current and future avenues in the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. The study presents a detailed account of the drug pipeline in various regions and the trends shaping the research and development activities. The year-over-year growth estimations and drivers shaping the CAGR of various segments are analyzed in the study. The insights cover a detailed evaluation of currently key segments and emerging segments of the market during the assessment period. Some of the detailed segmentation offered in the study are drug classes, routes of administration, and distribution channels.
biospace.com

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: The knee reconstruction devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market

The joint reconstruction devices market expects to observe a stable growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2017-2025. The escalating popularity of minimally invasive surgeries among a considerable chunk of the populace will bring profitable growth for the joint reconstruction devices market. The prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle and an...
biospace.com

Fibrosarcoma Treatment Market: Increasing Prevalence of Fibrosarcoma to Drive the Market

Sarcoma is referred to as a type of cancer that originates from the mesenchymal transformed cells. Fibrosarcoma is a rare malignancy, which is characterized by anaplastic undifferentiated spindle cells or proliferating immature fibroblasts in a storiform appearance. The disease arises from the fibrous tissue of bones such as the tibia,...
biospace.com

Global Medical Purity Analyzer Market – New Development and Upcoming Business Opportunities[2029]

Medical purity analyzers refer to those instruments that are able to measure and determine quantitative and qualitative composition of mixtures of medical gases or pure medical gases. Medical gases find use in hospitals and different healthcare set ups and usually comprise nitrous oxide, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and medical air. These analyzers comprise instruments and equipment include concentrators, sealing solutions, fluidics, monitoring systems, flow meters, regulators, and vacuum systems. These instruments are utilized in the analysis of concentration of mixtures of medical gases and medical gasses. It is used for the purpose of analysis of mixtures like oxygen-nitrous oxide, it also makes an analysis of impurities such as water vapors. Both inorganic and organic impurities are also analyzed with this device. Such wide application of this device is anticipated to trigger growth of the global medical purity analyzer market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
biospace.com

Dendritic Cell and CAR-T Therapies Market: Growing awareness among people to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Dendritic cells are known as accessory cells of the mammalian immune system. Their major function is to process surface antigen of T cells of immune system. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR-T) therapy is an immunotherapy, which is primarily used to treat cancers. Dendritic cells are antigen-presenting cells that are a part of mammalian cells and functions by provoking anti-tumor responses. Dendritic cells can be activated in vivo by genetic engineering. Current cellular immunotherapy treatment therapies are divided into CAR-T, CAR-NK, stem cell therapeutics direct reprogramming, and dendritic cell immunotherapies. Sipuleucel-T is the only approved immunotherapy based on the concept of dendritic cells mechanism, which was approved in 2010 for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer. In August 2017, the U.S. food drug admiration (FDA) approved Kymriah CAR-T therapy for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In October 2017, Kite Pharma obtained FDA approval for its CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta. Kite Pharma was the second company to launch CAR-T in the market.
biospace.com

Rickets Treatment Market: Global Demand Opportunities and Technological Advancement - Industry Analysis Report

The demand opportunities in the rickets treatment market have been rising in the upcoming years. This growth is on the back of technological advancements in the field of pediatric care. The market presence of stellar industry treatment, diagnosis, and research of different pediatric diseases is contributing to the market growth dynamics. Owing to these factors, the rickets treatment market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years.
biospace.com

Veterinary Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: The Esophagogastroduodenoscopy Segment is Likely to Expand at a Rapid pace During the Forecast Period

An endoscope is an instrument which is used to look deeply inside the body. Endoscopes may be flexible, rigid, capsule and robot assisted which can be used to examine the bladder, abdomen, and other internal organs. Currently, endoscopy has become a vital diagnostic tool in veterinary hospitals and clinics. It is used for diagnostic or surgical purpose in order to identify and cure the lesion area of the digestive tract. Gastrointestinal endoscopes facilities the investigation of chronic vomiting, haematemesis, etc.
MARKETS

