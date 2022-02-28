ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has...

biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
biospace.com

Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
biospace.com

Spinal Intervention Market: Increase in the incidence of complications associated with the spine to drive the market

Spinal intervention involves the treatment of all maladies that afflict the spine. The aim of spinal intervention is pain management, wherein the focus is solely on the spine. The spine consists of 33 bones, which include 12 thoracic vertebrae, seven cervical vertebrae, five sacral vertebrae, five lumbar vertebrae, and four coccygeal vertebrae. The pedicle, which is a stub of a bone that connects the lamina to the vertebral body to form an arch, is crucial in spinal intervention, as it offers a safe and secured tunnel. Through this tunnel, the interventionist examining the spine can get safe access to the vertebral body for vertebroplasty, biopsy, and kyphoplasty. The pedicles located in the cervical area are small and they have poor access to the vertebral body. The size of the pedicles gradually increases from the upper thoracic spine i.e. T4 to the lower lumbar spine i.e. L5. Progressive angulation occurs toward the cervical area from T4. Therefore, both pedicle size and angulation are equally important while planning a transpedicular procedure during intervention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
biospace.com

Diagnostic Catheter Market: Rise in kidney and cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the market

The term catheters refers to narrow tubes that measure around 2 mm to 3 mm in diameter that are made up of medical grade material like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, nylon, and silicon rubber and these are inserted inside the body of a patient for the purpose of diagnosis and therapy. Catheterization refers to a primary co-procedure that is performed with many other medical procedures like urethral catheterization, neurosurgery, cardiac electrophysiology, and angioplasty. For example, diagnostic cardiac catheterization can be utilized for the purpose of collection of blood sample, measurement of blood pressure inside heart chambers, and conducting angiography (X-ray imaging of blood vessels that makes use of radiographic contrast materials).
biospace.com

Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
biospace.com

Thalassemia Therapeutics Market: The beta thalassemia segment is expected to hold the leading share of the market

Thalassemia is a type of hereditary blood disorder in which an abnormal form of hemoglobin is produced by the human body. It leads to destruction of a large number of blood cells, resulting in anemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder and it is caused by genetic mutation or deletion of a specific gene fragment. If only one parent is the carrier of the gene, the offspring may develop thalassemia minor. If both parents are carriers of the disease, there is a possibility of developing a serious form of the disease. There are three types of thalassemia viz. beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and thalassemia minor. The treatment of the disorder depends on its severity and type. In beta thalassemia, the body cannot produce beta globulin. The patients with beta and those with alpha thalassemia manifest more severe symptoms as compared to thalassemia minor. Some of the common symptoms are bone deformities, dark urine, pale skin, and excessive fatigue.
biospace.com

Radionuclide Scanner Market: Increase in Incidences of Cancer to Drive the Market

Radionuclide scan is an imaging procedure used to detect cancerous tissues in human body. In this technique, the physician injects a radionuclide tracer into the patient’s vein or administer the tracer orally. The tracer travels through the blood stream to the organ under diagnosis, for example, thyroid, bone, or heart.
CANCER
biospace.com

Healthcare Clinical Analytics Market: Latest Technologies Leading to Extensive Advancements in Market

Albany NY, United States: The healthcare clinical analytics market is prognosticated to observe considerable growth on the back of numerous factors. Some important factors influencing the growth of the healthcare analytics market are better customer service, positive impact of social media on the healthcare industry, and the growing focus of the government bodies of various countries on the healthcare sector. All these factors will invite substantial growth opportunities for the healthcare clinical analytics market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dysplasia Epiphysealis Hemimelica Treatment Market: North America Dominates the Global Market

Dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica (DEH), commonly known as Trevor disease, is a rare non-hereditary epiphyseal disorder, which is characterized by localized overgrowth of osteochondral affecting one or more ossification centers or epiphyses. DEH is an asymmetrical and abnormal development of fibrocartilage, including endochondral ossification to cease dysplasia epiphysealis hemimelica once the...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Prescription Lens Market: Rise in prevalence of refractive error to drive the market

Lens, in optics, is a piece of transparent glass that concentrates or disperses light rays that pass through it. A lens prescription is an order written by an eyewear prescriber, such as an optometrist. Prescription lens help in solving the inability of the eyes to project the light on the retina for improved vision. These lenses are available in various shapes and coatings, and are preferred as per the refractive order.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Tracheostomy Products Market: Rise in number of geriatric bed-ridden population to drive the market

Tracheostomy is fundamental when life is undermined by obstacle to the aviation route or when breathing should be kept up falsely for extensive stretches by a vacuum apparatus. By definition, the careful arrangement of an opening into the windpipe through the neck particularly to permit the section of air is called tracheostomy. A tracheostomy is normally accomplished for one of three reasons: to sidestep a discouraged upper aviation route; to clean and eliminate emissions from the aviation route; to all the more effectively, and typically more securely, convey oxygen to the lungs. All tracheostomies are performed because of an absence of air getting to the lungs.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Growing Cases of Pressure Ulcer to Drive the Market

Global Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market: Overview. The global heel pressure injury relieving devices market may have risen at a healthy pace in the past few years owing to the rising population suffering from terminal illness. Pressure injury mainly damages the skin as well as the soft tissue underlying the skin. Such injuries appear either as an open ulcer or intact skin. Pressure injury which specifically occurs in the heel area is known as heel pressure injury. A few devices are used for keeping heel out of the surface in order to prevent such injury in the heel area. These devices are mainly called as heel pressure injury relieving devices.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Fluid Warmer Devices Market: Growing need for Intravenous Treatments to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global market for fluid warmer devices has been rising on account of advancements in the field of surgical procedures. The relevance of fluid warmer devices can be understood from their large-scale deployment across several domains within healthcare. Furthermore, the various types of fluids used in surgical and intravenous procedures has also created tremendous demand within the global fluid warmer devices market. As the name suggests, a fluid warmer device helps in warming colloids, fluids, crystalloids, and blood samples before being intravenously injected in the body.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

According to the report, the global microneedling market was valued at US$ 481.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Microneedling is a wrinkle, scar, and atypical texture or pigment therapy. Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles to make small holes in the skin. The aim of the procedure is to generate new collagen and skin tissue. The treatment is primarily used on the face. It is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat wrinkles, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, scars, and cellulite. This promotes the synthesis of collagen and elastin fibers, as well as the formation of capillaries, resulting in tissue remodeling.
SKIN CARE

