Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies and Increasing Adoption of New Tools to Drive Market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.

