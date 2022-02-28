Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

Muscle wasting is also known as muscle atrophy, which causes weakening of muscle tissue. Muscle atrophy causes a substantial decrease in muscle strength and ability of muscle movement. Muscle wasting in healthy a person is caused by lack of physical exercise. However, people affected by certain diseases such as AIDS, cancer, cachexia, sarcopenia, etc. can also experience muscle atrophy. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cachexia and sarcopenia and rise in geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the global muscle wasting disorders market. Sarcopenia is the progressive loss of skeletal muscle, which takes place with aging. Most individuals begin to lose muscle mass after the age of thirty. Sarcopenia affects approximately 30% of individuals who are above the age of sixty and more than 50% of individuals above eighty years of age. The weakness associated with sarcopenia dramatically increases the risk of accidents due to falls in older adults. It has been reported that nearly half of all accidental deaths among individuals over sixty-five years is due to falls. Other metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and obesity can also give rise to sarcopenia. The health care expenditure on sarcopenia stands at approximately US$ 900 per person in a year. Thus, a rise in awareness about sarcopenia and related disorders is expected to drive demand for muscle wasting disorder therapeutics during the forecast period.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO