Medical & Biotech

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Handicap Assistive Robots Market: Robotic wheelchairs are likely to hold major share of the global market

Handicap assistive robots, also known as disability robots, are designed to help people who have physical disabilities that impede their daily tasks. These are also employed for people recovering from diseases such as stroke or abstained injuries. Children with severe physical disabilities become dependent on others and lose interests in their surroundings and studies. Robotic arms are becoming increasingly popular among them as they help them with their daily activities. The United Nations defines disability as a discrepancy that arises between personal abilities on one hand and demands of the environment and society on the other. Handicap assistive robots can sense, process sensory information, and perform actions that assist elderly people and people with disabilities. Rise in number of people suffering from physical disabilities is boosting the demand for assistive technologies. Assistive robots can be considered the future of disability aids, ensuring proper care of the elderly and disabled population. The global handicap assistive robots market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as robotics.
ELECTRONICS
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Neurointerventional Devices Market: Rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and brain aneurysm is boosting the global market

Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular intervention is a relatively new medical specialty that utilizes minimally invasive endovascular techniques for the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain. The treatment of conditions that occur within the spinal cavity or vessels of the brain is called neurointervention. Neurointervention is gaining high acceptance amongst neuro-specialists due to its advantageous feature of minimal invasiveness. Compared to the conventional clipping method, neurointervention has a significant success rate.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: The wound care dressings segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market: Introduction. Diabetic foot ulcers are one of the most common concerns of patients who have diabetes mellitus that is not well controlled. It is also one of the common causes of osteomyelitis of the foot. Areas of the foot that experience repetitive trauma and pressure sensations are the most commonly affected parts for ulcers.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Muscle Wasting Disorders Market: Cancer disease indication segment is anticipated to constitute a major share of the market in the near future

Muscle wasting is also known as muscle atrophy, which causes weakening of muscle tissue. Muscle atrophy causes a substantial decrease in muscle strength and ability of muscle movement. Muscle wasting in healthy a person is caused by lack of physical exercise. However, people affected by certain diseases such as AIDS, cancer, cachexia, sarcopenia, etc. can also experience muscle atrophy. Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cachexia and sarcopenia and rise in geriatric population across the globe are major factors driving the global muscle wasting disorders market. Sarcopenia is the progressive loss of skeletal muscle, which takes place with aging. Most individuals begin to lose muscle mass after the age of thirty. Sarcopenia affects approximately 30% of individuals who are above the age of sixty and more than 50% of individuals above eighty years of age. The weakness associated with sarcopenia dramatically increases the risk of accidents due to falls in older adults. It has been reported that nearly half of all accidental deaths among individuals over sixty-five years is due to falls. Other metabolic conditions such as insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and obesity can also give rise to sarcopenia. The health care expenditure on sarcopenia stands at approximately US$ 900 per person in a year. Thus, a rise in awareness about sarcopenia and related disorders is expected to drive demand for muscle wasting disorder therapeutics during the forecast period.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market: Surge in disease prevalence is projected to fuel the growth of the market

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers. Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Tracheostomy Products Market: Rise in number of geriatric bed-ridden population to drive the market

Tracheostomy is fundamental when life is undermined by obstacle to the aviation route or when breathing should be kept up falsely for extensive stretches by a vacuum apparatus. By definition, the careful arrangement of an opening into the windpipe through the neck particularly to permit the section of air is called tracheostomy. A tracheostomy is normally accomplished for one of three reasons: to sidestep a discouraged upper aviation route; to clean and eliminate emissions from the aviation route; to all the more effectively, and typically more securely, convey oxygen to the lungs. All tracheostomies are performed because of an absence of air getting to the lungs.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: The Esophagogastroduodenoscopy Segment is Likely to Expand at a Rapid pace During the Forecast Period

An endoscope is an instrument which is used to look deeply inside the body. Endoscopes may be flexible, rigid, capsule and robot assisted which can be used to examine the bladder, abdomen, and other internal organs. Currently, endoscopy has become a vital diagnostic tool in veterinary hospitals and clinics. It is used for diagnostic or surgical purpose in order to identify and cure the lesion area of the digestive tract. Gastrointestinal endoscopes facilities the investigation of chronic vomiting, haematemesis, etc.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Thalassemia Therapeutics Market: The beta thalassemia segment is expected to hold the leading share of the market

Thalassemia is a type of hereditary blood disorder in which an abnormal form of hemoglobin is produced by the human body. It leads to destruction of a large number of blood cells, resulting in anemia. Thalassemia is a genetic disorder and it is caused by genetic mutation or deletion of a specific gene fragment. If only one parent is the carrier of the gene, the offspring may develop thalassemia minor. If both parents are carriers of the disease, there is a possibility of developing a serious form of the disease. There are three types of thalassemia viz. beta thalassemia, alpha thalassemia, and thalassemia minor. The treatment of the disorder depends on its severity and type. In beta thalassemia, the body cannot produce beta globulin. The patients with beta and those with alpha thalassemia manifest more severe symptoms as compared to thalassemia minor. Some of the common symptoms are bone deformities, dark urine, pale skin, and excessive fatigue.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Fibrous Cortical Defect Treatment Market: Increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the market

Albany NY, United States: Fibrous cortical is chronic bone disorder typical occur in children usually between 2-12 years of age. It weakens the affected bone, and deform or fracture it when left untreated. The increasing cases of fibrous cortical across the globe is one of the primary booster of the global fibrous cortical defect treatment market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Rising incidence of diabetes globally is a major factor contributing to the market

Albany NY, United States: The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is likely to be driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, as well as the growing elderly population, which are prone to diabetes. Increased awareness of diabetes preventative care and novel product introductions are also propelling the industry forward. Diabetes refers to a medical disorder in which the pancreas is unable to make insulin, resulting in an elevated blood glucose level. BGM or blood glucose monitoring gadgets are both cost-effective and necessary for correct diagnosis and therapy. Blood sugar levels are measured with these devices, which is an important step in diabetes management. It also aids in the avoidance of other health problems including cardiovascular disease, retinopathy, and neuropathy.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Narcolepsy Treatment Market: Sodium Oxybate in the miscellaneous segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global market

Narcolepsy is a rare condition, which is often under diagnosed. The condition is characterized by excessive sleepiness, hallucination, sleep paralysis, excessive day time sleepiness, cataplexy, and automatic behaviors. Narcolepsy is caused due to lack of brain chemical known as orexin which regulates sleep. Several other factors can trigger narcolepsy such as menopause and puberty. The condition is rare and is estimated to affect more than 1 in 2000 people in the U.S. The condition does not have any cure, but drugs can improve the symptoms and bring about changes in lifestyle.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hepatitis A Vaccines Market: Rise in number of hepatitis A cases to drive the market

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by hepatitis A virus that can lead to mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is spread through direct contact with an infectious person or through ingestion of contaminated food and water. Most patients recover fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a small number of people with hepatitis A could succumb to the disease. Rise of hepatitis A infection is linked with poor sanitation & hygiene and lack of safe water. Hepatitis A occurs periodically and in epidemics globally, with a propensity for cyclic reappearances. The hepatitis A virus is one of the common reasons for foodborne infection. An effective and safe vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis A. Safe water supply, food safety, improved sanitation, and hand washing could also be effective ways to combat hepatitis A.
HEALTH

