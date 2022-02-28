Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

Albany NY, United States: The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.

