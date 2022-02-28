ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-invasive Procedures to Account for 50% of the Aesthetic Medicine Market Share

 5 days ago

With a market share of over 40%, North America is likely to maintain its dominance in the medical aesthetics industry. In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global aesthetic medicine market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in...

Laparoscopic Insufflators Market: The hospitals segment is projected to account for a significant market share

Laparoscopic insufflator is a surgical device used during a laparoscopic surgery to insufflate gases into the peritoneal cavity to produce pneumoperitoneum. During the laparoscopic surgery, the abdomen is usually insufflated with carbon dioxide gas to elevate the abdominal walls from the vital organs in the abdominal cavity to create working and viewing space. Other gases such as air, oxygen, nitrous oxide (N2O), helium, argon, and mixture of these gases are also used to create the pneumoperitoneum. The choice of the gas depends on several factors such as type of anesthesia, toxicity, non-combustibility, safety, compatibility, and ease of use. Currently, carbon dioxide is the most frequently used gas as it is non-flammable, colorless, non-explosive, and is available at lower cost than other gases. The CO2 gas is usually insufflated into the abdominal cavity at the rate of 4-6 liter/minute at 10-20 mm Hg pressure. The laparoscopic insufflators are characterized by the gas insufflation flow rate, smoke evacuation features, gas heating, and safety features such as visual and sound alarms. These insufflators facilitate the increased operating space and clarity of vision during laparoscopic surgeries.
Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Global Market Trends and New Development Analysis

Bile duct is a system of tubes that interfaces the liver with the gall bladder. Bile duct provides a liquid called bile which is secreted in the liver and is kept in the gall bladder. The essential function of bile is breakdown of fats during processing. Cholangiocarcinoma therapeutics is ordinarily called cholangiocarcinoma. The specific reason for cholangiocarcinoma is not known. However, some of the factors that are in charge of developing cholangiocarcinoma are, biliary stones, long term swelling in the liver, irregularities in bile duct, for example, disease with parasites such as, liver flukes that causes contamination in bile duct prompting cancer, sores, and contact with chemical substances and poisons. Significant indications related with cholangiocarcinoma incorporates jaundice, weight reduction, loss of hunger, blood in stool and urine, stomach pain, fever, and itching.
Reusable Surgical Staplers Market: Introduction of Stapling Devices with Absorbable Staplers is Expected to Boost the Market

Surgical staplers are referred as medical devices used in surgical procedures to seal or close a wound or incised portion of the body. These are specialized instruments that can be used to close both internal as well as external wounds. Reusable staplers are revolutionary instruments invented to replace conventional sutures that were used for wound closure and are still considered as the gold standard.
Demand of Snoring Control Devices Market – Homecare Medical Device Growing Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis

Snoring control devices are used to help people who snore because of nasal obstruction. There are a variety of snoring control devices available that range from mouthpieces to chin straps to anti snoring pillows to nasal devices to pills and sprays. These devices are either insertable or are used topically to help with unobstructed flow of air through the mouth and nose.
Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
Nanoparticle Analysis Market: Growing focus on nanotechnology research and development to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) defines nanotechnology as the involvement of science and engineering for the design, synthesis, characterization, and also application of materials whose functional organization, in at least one dimension, lies on the nanometer scale. At these scales, it becomes important to consider individual molecules and interacting molecular groups in relation to the bulk macroscopic properties of the material, the fundamental molecular structure, which eventually allows control over the macroscopic physical and chemical properties. Nanoparticles are extremely small objects having dimensions, which are measured in nanometers (nm). Nanoparticles generally have at least one dimension less than 100nm in size. Nanoparticles are gaining the focus of materials scientists and engineers because these comprise properties different to those observed in bulk samples of the same material. Nanoparticles smaller than 10nm are observed to emit light or glow, with light frequency that is determined by the composition of the material and particle size. These nanoparticles are called quantum dots. Nanoparticle analysis uses light scattering technique for the detection of particle size distribution, molecular weight, zeta potential, etc. of samples. It can be used for the analysis of samples of nanoparticle, emulsion, submicron suspension, colloform, etc. Nanoparticle analysis is primarily used to measure particle size, protein aggregation, particle concentration, and Zeta potential.
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
Narcolepsy Treatment Market: Sodium Oxybate in the miscellaneous segment is expected to account for a significant share of the global market

Narcolepsy is a rare condition, which is often under diagnosed. The condition is characterized by excessive sleepiness, hallucination, sleep paralysis, excessive day time sleepiness, cataplexy, and automatic behaviors. Narcolepsy is caused due to lack of brain chemical known as orexin which regulates sleep. Several other factors can trigger narcolepsy such as menopause and puberty. The condition is rare and is estimated to affect more than 1 in 2000 people in the U.S. The condition does not have any cure, but drugs can improve the symptoms and bring about changes in lifestyle.
Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Overview. The demand within the global market for leadless pacing systems has been rising on account of advancements in the field of cardiac treatments. Patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases need to be equipped with pacing systems in order to regulate their heart rate. The primary task of pacing systems is to send electrical pulses to the heart when the heart rate slows down. The presence of a stellar healthcare industry that focuses on improved cardiac treatments has played a major role in the growth of the global leadless pacing systems market.
Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Growth Dynamics and Current Trends – Global Industry Analysis

The report offers a detailed assessment of key growth dynamics and current and future avenues in the Parkinson’s disease therapeutics market. The study presents a detailed account of the drug pipeline in various regions and the trends shaping the research and development activities. The year-over-year growth estimations and drivers shaping the CAGR of various segments are analyzed in the study. The insights cover a detailed evaluation of currently key segments and emerging segments of the market during the assessment period. Some of the detailed segmentation offered in the study are drug classes, routes of administration, and distribution channels.
Diagnostic Endoscopy Procedures Market: Trends, Opportunities & Outlook to 2025

Diagnostic endoscopy refers to a procedure that is non-surgical and makes usage of an endoscope, enables physicians to see the internal organs and vessels of patients so as to diagnose diseases of the urinary tract, intestine, stomach, ear, colon, joints, nose, lungs, throat and many other medical conditions. Endoscopy makes...
Aesthetic Ultrasound Generators Market: Rise in Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Due to Environmental Factors Boosting Market

Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical devices industry. The aesthetics industry began its shift from reconstructive surgery toward cosmetic procedures in the 1980s with the adoption of breast implants. Aesthetic ultrasound generators include all the neurotoxins, laser, and energy based devices, skin tightening & body...
Global Medical Purity Analyzer Market – New Development and Upcoming Business Opportunities[2029]

Medical purity analyzers refer to those instruments that are able to measure and determine quantitative and qualitative composition of mixtures of medical gases or pure medical gases. Medical gases find use in hospitals and different healthcare set ups and usually comprise nitrous oxide, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and medical air. These analyzers comprise instruments and equipment include concentrators, sealing solutions, fluidics, monitoring systems, flow meters, regulators, and vacuum systems. These instruments are utilized in the analysis of concentration of mixtures of medical gases and medical gasses. It is used for the purpose of analysis of mixtures like oxygen-nitrous oxide, it also makes an analysis of impurities such as water vapors. Both inorganic and organic impurities are also analyzed with this device. Such wide application of this device is anticipated to trigger growth of the global medical purity analyzer market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
Neurointerventional Devices Market: Rising prevalence of ischemic stroke and brain aneurysm is boosting the global market

Neurointerventional radiology or neurovascular intervention is a relatively new medical specialty that utilizes minimally invasive endovascular techniques for the treatment of vascular diseases of the brain. The treatment of conditions that occur within the spinal cavity or vessels of the brain is called neurointervention. Neurointervention is gaining high acceptance amongst neuro-specialists due to its advantageous feature of minimal invasiveness. Compared to the conventional clipping method, neurointervention has a significant success rate.
The Global Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Outsourcing Market to Reach US$ 70 Bn In 2022

Demand for low-cost drug development to propel the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services outsourcing market growth. The Fact.MR market study on the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market provides deep dive into key developments in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services outsourcing market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by end use, and by service.
Joint Reconstruction Devices Market: The knee reconstruction devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market

The joint reconstruction devices market expects to observe a stable growth trajectory across the assessment period of 2017-2025. The escalating popularity of minimally invasive surgeries among a considerable chunk of the populace will bring profitable growth for the joint reconstruction devices market. The prevalence of a sedentary lifestyle and an...
