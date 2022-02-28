ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

According to the report, the global microneedling market was valued at US$ 481.3 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Microneedling is a wrinkle, scar, and atypical texture or pigment therapy. Microneedling is a procedure that involves the use of needles...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Spinal Intervention Market: Increase in the incidence of complications associated with the spine to drive the market

Spinal intervention involves the treatment of all maladies that afflict the spine. The aim of spinal intervention is pain management, wherein the focus is solely on the spine. The spine consists of 33 bones, which include 12 thoracic vertebrae, seven cervical vertebrae, five sacral vertebrae, five lumbar vertebrae, and four coccygeal vertebrae. The pedicle, which is a stub of a bone that connects the lamina to the vertebral body to form an arch, is crucial in spinal intervention, as it offers a safe and secured tunnel. Through this tunnel, the interventionist examining the spine can get safe access to the vertebral body for vertebroplasty, biopsy, and kyphoplasty. The pedicles located in the cervical area are small and they have poor access to the vertebral body. The size of the pedicles gradually increases from the upper thoracic spine i.e. T4 to the lower lumbar spine i.e. L5. Progressive angulation occurs toward the cervical area from T4. Therefore, both pedicle size and angulation are equally important while planning a transpedicular procedure during intervention.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Spinal Pumps Market: Increase in geriatric population propels the market

The need for spinal pumps, primarily arises from the increasing number of movement disorders, such as spinal & brain injuries, multiple sclerosis and cerebral palsy. These kind of disorders demand for a long-term therapy which includes the utilization of spinal pump devices for the chronic pain management to the targeted disorder. Furthermore, the geriatric population is highly susceptible to the diseases mentioned above.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hepatitis A Vaccines Market: Rise in number of hepatitis A cases to drive the market

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by hepatitis A virus that can lead to mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus (HAV) is spread through direct contact with an infectious person or through ingestion of contaminated food and water. Most patients recover fully from hepatitis A with a lifelong immunity. However, a small number of people with hepatitis A could succumb to the disease. Rise of hepatitis A infection is linked with poor sanitation & hygiene and lack of safe water. Hepatitis A occurs periodically and in epidemics globally, with a propensity for cyclic reappearances. The hepatitis A virus is one of the common reasons for foodborne infection. An effective and safe vaccine is available to prevent hepatitis A. Safe water supply, food safety, improved sanitation, and hand washing could also be effective ways to combat hepatitis A.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Diseases#Cosmetics#Skin Types#Skin Tone#Market Research#Cagr#Ncbi
biospace.com

Diagnostic Catheter Market: Rise in kidney and cardiovascular disorders is expected to drive the market

The term catheters refers to narrow tubes that measure around 2 mm to 3 mm in diameter that are made up of medical grade material like polyvinyl chloride (PVC), plastic, nylon, and silicon rubber and these are inserted inside the body of a patient for the purpose of diagnosis and therapy. Catheterization refers to a primary co-procedure that is performed with many other medical procedures like urethral catheterization, neurosurgery, cardiac electrophysiology, and angioplasty. For example, diagnostic cardiac catheterization can be utilized for the purpose of collection of blood sample, measurement of blood pressure inside heart chambers, and conducting angiography (X-ray imaging of blood vessels that makes use of radiographic contrast materials).
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: The Esophagogastroduodenoscopy Segment is Likely to Expand at a Rapid pace During the Forecast Period

An endoscope is an instrument which is used to look deeply inside the body. Endoscopes may be flexible, rigid, capsule and robot assisted which can be used to examine the bladder, abdomen, and other internal organs. Currently, endoscopy has become a vital diagnostic tool in veterinary hospitals and clinics. It is used for diagnostic or surgical purpose in order to identify and cure the lesion area of the digestive tract. Gastrointestinal endoscopes facilities the investigation of chronic vomiting, haematemesis, etc.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market: The Approval of Several New Drugs for the Treatment of AIDS is expected to Drive Market Growth

Albany NY, United States: Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is one of the most widespread, catastrophic, and incurable diseases among humans in the world. According to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2013, deaths caused by HIV ranked sixth in the total number of deaths in the world.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Home Care Medical Devices Market: Medical scooters is a rapidly growing segment of the global market

Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device. The home care medical devices market consists of scooters, wheelchairs, oxygen treatment equipment, lifts, accessibility beds, and toilets. These have until lately been sold primarily through distributers. Medical devices are essential as patients shift to home care services for long-term care or recovery. As a result, multifaceted medical devices are used more often in homes, many times under inappropriate conditions. This in turn has adverse effects on the safety of patients as well as effective operation of such home care medical devices, particularly those with particular necessities for correct operation or maintenance.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Rising Incidence of Veterinary Dental Problems to Drive the Market

Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market: Overview. The global veterinary dental equipment market is anticipated to touch new heights in the near future. This is mainly because of the growing companion animal population across the globe. Apart from this, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners are other factors fueling the global veterinary dental equipment market. Veterinary dental equipment is specially designed equipment for animal use. Some of them are luxators, elevators, extraction forceps, probes, curettes, deciduous elevators, amd tartar.
PET SERVICES
biospace.com

Positive Allosteric Modulators Market: Rise in prevalence of Alzheimer disease is expected to drive the market

Positive Allosteric Modulators Market: Introduction. Positive allosteric modulators (PAM) increase agonist affinity and/or efficacy. Affinity is the ability of a substance to bind to a receptor and efficacy is the ability of a substance to activate a receptor. If efficacy is zero, the substance is considered an antagonist. GABAA receptor...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Nerve Navigation Systems Market: Rising Number of Neurological Disorders are Projected to Enhance the Growth of the Market

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the rising number of neurological disorders are projected to enhance the growth of the global nerve navigation systems market in the next few years. The research report on the global nerve navigation systems market offers a detailed overview and throws light on the key factors that are likely to enhance the growth of the market in the next few years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market: The ruptured aneurysm segment holds a major market share

Albany NY, United States: Brain aneurysm is a bulging or balloon-like growth in humans, which appears typically in the areas where large arteries branch into smaller ones, generally observed at the base of the brain. Brain aneurysm is also known as cerebral aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. Aneurysm has the potential to rupture, which causes bleeding in the surrounding sub-arachnoid space, generally resulting in brain damage or stroke. Sometimes, it may lead to even death. Brain aneurysm rarely has any symptoms until the swelling ruptures. However, double vision, localized headache, and cranial nerve palsy are a few symptoms of mass effect of brain aneurysm on adjacent neurological structures. Key causes of brain aneurysm include heredity, aging, atherosclerosis infection, and brain injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Rising Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Leadless Pacing Systems Market: Overview. The demand within the global market for leadless pacing systems has been rising on account of advancements in the field of cardiac treatments. Patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases need to be equipped with pacing systems in order to regulate their heart rate. The primary task of pacing systems is to send electrical pulses to the heart when the heart rate slows down. The presence of a stellar healthcare industry that focuses on improved cardiac treatments has played a major role in the growth of the global leadless pacing systems market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bipolar Electrosurgery Market: Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries to Drive the Market

Electrosurgery is a minimally invasive surgical procedure in which radiofrequency (RF) alternating current is used to increase intracellular temperature. Increase in the tissue temperature leads to cell desiccation or vaporization. This results into cutting or coagulation of tissue. Electrodessication is primarily used to block lumen-containing structures, or to remove big unwanted tissue such as soft tissue neoplasms. Protein coagulation is done to achieve hemostasis as well.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Ultrasound Gel Warmers Market: Increase in the number of ultrasound procedures to drive the market

Gel warmers are widely used to maintain and balance the body temperature of a patient and during ultrasound procedure. Ultrasound gel warmers warm the gel to the body temperature. Pregnant women and women having breast cancer are the largest population that undergoes ultrasound and gel warmers. Demand for these devices is high among health care practitioners in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and other health care facilities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Aesthetic Ultrasound Generators Market: Rise in Non-melanoma Skin Cancer Due to Environmental Factors Boosting Market

Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical devices industry. The aesthetics industry began its shift from reconstructive surgery toward cosmetic procedures in the 1980s with the adoption of breast implants. Aesthetic ultrasound generators include all the neurotoxins, laser, and energy based devices, skin tightening & body...
CANCER
biospace.com

Whooping Cough Treatment Market: Rise in prevalence of respiratory infectious diseases is projected to drive the market

Global Whooping Cough Treatment Market: Introduction. Whooping cough, also called Pertussis, is a highly communicable respiratory disease. It is caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis. Mild coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and low fever are the symptoms of whooping cough. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/whooping-cough-treatment-market.html. After around 1 to 2 weeks,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy