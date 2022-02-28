Microneedling Market: Increase in Incidence of Skin Diseases and Disorders to drive the market

Spinal intervention involves the treatment of all maladies that afflict the spine. The aim of spinal intervention is pain management, wherein the focus is solely on the spine. The spine consists of 33 bones, which include 12 thoracic vertebrae, seven cervical vertebrae, five sacral vertebrae, five lumbar vertebrae, and four coccygeal vertebrae. The pedicle, which is a stub of a bone that connects the lamina to the vertebral body to form an arch, is crucial in spinal intervention, as it offers a safe and secured tunnel. Through this tunnel, the interventionist examining the spine can get safe access to the vertebral body for vertebroplasty, biopsy, and kyphoplasty. The pedicles located in the cervical area are small and they have poor access to the vertebral body. The size of the pedicles gradually increases from the upper thoracic spine i.e. T4 to the lower lumbar spine i.e. L5. Progressive angulation occurs toward the cervical area from T4. Therefore, both pedicle size and angulation are equally important while planning a transpedicular procedure during intervention.
