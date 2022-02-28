ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anticonvulsant Market for Fibromyalgia Demand and Opportunities in Upcoming Years – Detailed Global Industry Analysis

Anticonvulsant are pharmacological agents from a diverse group that are used for the treatment of epileptic seizures. Anticonvulsants are increasingly in demand on account of their use for the treatment of bipolar disorders. They are also used for the treatment of borderline personality disorder. Anticonvulsants act as stabilizers of mood and...

Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Demand and Global Industry Analysis

Ultrasound technologies have been used prolifically in ophthalmology for treating wide range of pathologies, particularly glaucoma, retinal disorders, and tumors. Imaging device manufacturers in the ophthalmic ultrasound devices market have leveraged new technologies to increase the diagnostic capabilities of the devices. Incorporation of better electronics, such as improved transducers, and new technologies, notably linear array-based plane-wave ultrasound, have undoubtedly expanded the armamentarium for ophthalmologists and eye surgeons.
Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market: Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Hospitals are the perfect place of treating severe disease and form the best place as compared to the alternative medical care facilities. Hospitals extensively use medical and technological innovations to deliver effective medical treatments, while reducing the patient’s in hospital time spending. However, patients can face inadequacies and delays at hospitals. Patients spend days and sometimes months in critical care and recovery rooms awaiting beds. Surgeries and procedures are often rescheduled and cancelled. Inpatients are placed in inappropriate beds and relocated multiple times. The number of nurses and other hospital staff are lesser than required; therefore, they are burdened with more work.
Abetalipoproteinemia Monitoring Systems Market: Molecular genetic testing segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period

Albany NY, United States: Abetalipoproteinemia (ABL) is an inborn metabolic disorder. It has a heterogeneous interpreted clinical presentation. The disease can be found 1 in 1,000,000. The name is derived from a typical lack of lipoproteins. The lacking lipoprotein is embedded with a beta electrophoretic mobility on the electrophoresis. In 1950, Kornzweig and Bassen were the first to describe the importance and clinical characteristic of abetalipoproteinemia. The causative factor for abetalipoproteinemia is the mutation in the microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) gene. It is addressed to chromosome 4q22-24. Around 30 mutations in MTP are known. Of these, point mutations such as nonsense mutation, missense mutation, and splicing mutation are predominant.
Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies and Increasing Adoption of New Tools to Drive Market

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market was valued at US$ 479.3 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~8% from 2020 to 2030. Molecular diagnostics are laboratory methods to examine the RNA, DNA, or other proteins in animals and identify diseases or the predisposition stage. Different technologies are used in the diagnosis of veterinary diseases, including conventional PCR, singleplex PCR, multiplex PCR, and real-time PCR. The growth of the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market can be ascribed to increase in zoonotic disease concerns and rise in pet ownership & spending in the pet industry. North America dominated the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Highly structured healthcare industry, early adoption of new products, high prevalence rate of zoonotic diseases, and presence of major players are expected to drive the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in North America.
Plasma Sterilizers Market: The low-temperature plasma sterilizers segment is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market: Increasing number of drug failure cases to drive the market

Pharmacovigilance has evolved considerably thanks to strict monitoring in place jointly by the pharma consortium and regulatory bodies in several parts of the world. The phenomenal growth of the pharma sector in the past few decades with extensive clinical trials leading to increasing patient drug approvals and large pipeline drugs has burdened pharma companies. This makes it practically impossible for pharma companies to monitor pre and post effect of each and every drug on humans, thereby necessitating outsourcing of pharmacovigilance for the large part.
Eosinophilic Asthma Treatment Market: The nasal segment is projected to be driven by increase in the use of nasal sprays for the treatment of asthma

Albany NY, United States: Asthma associated with high level of eosinophils (white blood cells) is known as eosinophilic asthma. Patients with this form of asthma suffer from inflamed airways, which are blocked by fluid and mucus. They also experience spasms that cause difficulty in breathing. Eosinophilic asthma is characterized by abnormally high levels of eosinophils in the blood, affecting sinuses, nasal passage, and the lower airways. The condition is found to be common among people aged between 25 and 35.
Pericarditis Drugs Market – Global Demand Analysis and Upcoming Opportunities

Pericarditis refers to a pericardial inflammation. The condition is basically a inflammation that develops surrounding the heart's lining, resulting in chest discomfort and fluid buildup around the pericardial effusion. This might be due to a number of factors, including radiation therapy and a variety of chronic illnesses. The global pericarditis drugs market is expected to expand in the next years, thanks to reasons such as the acceptance of dual therapy, the introduction of biologics, product approvals, and the growing prevalence of idiopathic pericarditis. The rising use of dual treatment, product approvals, biologics, and the rising number of instances of idiopathic pericarditis will all contribute to the pericarditis market's enormous growth potential.
Recombinant Thrombin Market: Increase in number of surgeries worldwide to drive the market

Hemostasis is the process where platelets, blood vessels, and coagulation factors act together to arrest bleeding. Hemostasis occurs by the coagulation process where blood is solidified from liquid to gel state through serial enzymatic steps. During the hemostasis process, thrombin plays the role of key enzyme. Thrombin is an enzyme which is synthesized from precursor glycoprotein called prothrombin. During the clotting process, proteolytic cleavage of prothrombin results in thrombin. Insoluble fibrin is produced from soluble fibrinogen through a series of reactions catalyzed by thrombin. The production of thrombin in the body is highly regulated since the overproduction of thrombin will result in blockage of normal blood flow, a state called thrombosis. Under such conditions, tissue will die due to unavailability of oxygen.
Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: Quantitative Analysis of Demand Drivers, Challenges, and Key Players in the Industry

The report examines the past and current growth scenario in the global hospital infection therapeutics market to present an exhaustive analysis of growth trends and opportunities in the said market for the 2019 – 2029 forecast period. The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a market synopsis that covers information on key segments considered in the scope of this study.
Micropump Market will reach US$ 10 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, According to a recent study done by FMI, the Micropump Market is expected to reach US$ 9.27 billion by 2032, up from US$ 1.6 billion in 2021, expanding at a high CAGR of 19%. This study explains how the micropump market is directly proportional to increasing technological advancements and rising demand for micropumps during care testing. The micropumps include micropump gj, micropump ga, etc.
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: The microfiltration segment is estimated to hold the major share of the global market

The process that helps separate suspended particles from a medium by passing them through a membrane is known as filtration. Filtration is one of the physical techniques employed in various fields including the pharmaceutical industry. It is one of the important processes adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. The filtration process can also be combined with other operations. Filtration is different from sieving, where separation is carried out using a single perforated layer. This is unlike filtration, where multi-layer lattice is generally used. This technique is used in many processes such as air filtration, bulk and solvent filtration, and water filtration.
Global Surgical Stapling Devices Growth Market Analysis: New Technological Advancement and Upcoming Opportunity

Surgical stapling devices or surgical staplers are occupying an increasingly crucial role in surgeries, particularly for complex ones such as gastrointestinal, gynecologic, and bariatric procedures. Over past few years, these mechanical medical devices have grown proportionately to complement the several advancements in surgical procedures. The use of surgical stapler devices helps in the development of new surgical techniques, modify the existing ones, and boost patient outcomes. The market for surgical stapling devices also witnesses a robust impetus from the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive surgeries all around the world. One of the most important criteria in making the optimal use of these devices by surgeons is the comprehensive knowledge of tissue-device interactions so that a stable anastomosis could be created. With each tissue displaying a unique characteristic and intrinsic biomechanical properties, the interaction of surgical stapling device depends on several factors such as staple height, compression, tissue thickness, and tissue compressibility. On this note, surgeons must be aware of these interactions and if they fail to update their knowledge and skills about the working of new devices as well as reengineered existing types, this may lead to unexpectedly low surgical outcomes.
Bivalirudin Drug Market New Development and Competitive Analysis Report: Global Industry Analysis

Bivalirudin is a synthetic residue peptide and it is direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI). It is an anticoagulant that helps to prevent the formation of blood clots, especially in people with severe chest pain or ones who are undergoing angioplasty. Bivalirudin is for IV use only and it is supplied as a sterile, lyophilized product, and glass vials. Moreover, Bivalirudin is also used conjuction with other medicines.
Trachoma Treatment Market: The macrolides segment is projected to account for leading share of the market

Trachoma is an infectious eye disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Trachoma primarily spreads through the parasitic bacteria. However, other factors such as poor sanitation and unhygienic water and food are also major causes for the spread of trachoma. In its early stages, trachoma leads to the development of conjunctivitis. In later stages, it can progress through repeated new infections leading to eye pain, scarring, and vision loss if left untreated. Trachoma is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness, with over 2.2 million people affected by this disease globally, of which 1.22 million people are affected with irreversible blindness. It is a contagious disease which spreads through direct or indirect contact with eye, eyelids, and secretions from nose and throat of an infected individual. According to WHO, around 232 million people living in trachoma endemic district poses high risk of developing trachoma. Antibiotics such as azithromycin and tetracycline are most commonly used the treatment of trachoma.
Global Medical Purity Analyzer Market – New Development and Upcoming Business Opportunities[2029]

Medical purity analyzers refer to those instruments that are able to measure and determine quantitative and qualitative composition of mixtures of medical gases or pure medical gases. Medical gases find use in hospitals and different healthcare set ups and usually comprise nitrous oxide, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and medical air. These analyzers comprise instruments and equipment include concentrators, sealing solutions, fluidics, monitoring systems, flow meters, regulators, and vacuum systems. These instruments are utilized in the analysis of concentration of mixtures of medical gases and medical gasses. It is used for the purpose of analysis of mixtures like oxygen-nitrous oxide, it also makes an analysis of impurities such as water vapors. Both inorganic and organic impurities are also analyzed with this device. Such wide application of this device is anticipated to trigger growth of the global medical purity analyzer market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.
Cell Culture Monitoring Biosensors Market: Increase in demand for biosensors boosts the growth of the market

Albany NY, United States: Biosensors are endogenous compounds (lactate and glucose), are used to monitor cell cultures. Cell cultures are used for several purposes such as for understanding biological mechanisms in the field of regenerative medicines and in development of new drugs and therapies. Since recent years, the new drug development market has been focusing on targeted drug therapies such as personalized medicines, biologics, and biosimilars. Targeted therapies are used for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer or rare diseases. Therefore, there is a need to expedite the development of such medicines. Targeted drug therapies are patient-specific and require genetic testing. Cell cultures are used to conduct genetic studies. Cell culture procedures require periodic monitoring of cell culture in order to ensure appropriate growth of predetermined cells for testing and analysis and to avoid contamination. These procedures are generally time consuming. Cell culture monitoring biosensor is defined as “a self-contained analytical device that conglomerates a physicochemical component with a biological component for the analysis of suitable analyte of biological importance.” The biosensors comprise an electrode in which the sensing element is present. The sensing element reacts with the desired analyte present in the cell culture and activates the electrode. Cell culture monitoring biosensors record various behaviors occurring during the process of cell culture such as variation in temperature, release of toxic substance, liberation of desired metabolites, increase in cell density, and occurrence of cell growth.
Global Pharmaceutical Waste Management Market: Evaluation of Opportunities and Trends Shaping the Growth

The report on the pharmaceutical waste management market is a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, regulatory frameworks, macroeconomic underpinnings, and winning imperatives for players. The study offers comprehensive insights in easy-to-comprehend and digest chunks of information, such as detailed executive summary and a succinct analysts’ reviews. The analysts offers evaluation of opportunities and trends shaping the growth of various segments. The study presents a detailed and in-depth segmentation of the pharmaceutical waste management market and offers a detailed estimations of each of the key segments and sub-segments. The drive for the market stems from growing awareness about safe disposal of pharmaceutical waste and stringent implementation of regulations.
