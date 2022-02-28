Anticonvulsant Market for Fibromyalgia Demand and Opportunities in Upcoming Years – Detailed Global Industry Analysis

Plasma, often referred to as the fourth state of matter, is an ionized or energized gas with an equal number of positive and negative charges. The gas plasma is widely used for inactivation of a wide range of microorganisms present on surgical/medical instruments. Plasma sterilizers are medical devices employed for decontamination of surgical/medical instruments used during surgical and other medical procedures. Different types of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen peroxide, helium, and neon are used as a source of plasma. Different plasma production methods are applied for elimination or inactivation of microorganisms. Plasma sterilization can be performed either at a low temperature or at a high temperature, depending on the requirement. Plasma sterilization facilitates the sterility assurance level (SAL) of 10–6 and this method offers high material and functional capability. Plasma sterilization provides several advantages over traditional sterilization methods, as it is a safe, non-toxic, time-saving, more rapid, energy efficient, non-thermal method. It does not leave any chemical residues on instruments. Thus, it serves as an alternative for traditional sterilization methods such as autoclaving, gamma ray, electron beam, dry heating, and chemical method.
Comments / 0