Last week, Northwestern announced that beginning Monday, masks will no longer be required in many indoor spaces. In these Quick Takes, students react to this policy change. Since I woke up today, I’ve likely seen well over 100 people across classes, my job and in the hallways. Even though the mask order is still in place, a number of people didn’t have their masks on. On Feb. 28, the masking order at NU will be partially lifted. COVID-19, however, isn’t going to magically disappear. The virus doesn’t handpick who gets COVID-19 and who doesn’t. It’s not going to disappear — far from it, actually. It’s going to spread more because, without masks, people are more easily infected.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO