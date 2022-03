There is one phrase that encompasses how I feel about Campus Gear, and I quote from the words of Noah Coffman at Inside NU: “HAT: Hat, hat hat hat.”. Do you want a Northwestern and Illinois house divided hat? Campus Gear has that. Do you want an NU and Nebraska house divided hat, so you can slander your Nebraska friends by saying that NU is the real NU, and Nebraska is just UNL? Campus Gear has that. Are you an aspiring engineer and want to show your commitment to the field with an NU and MIT house divided hat? Campus Gear also has that.

