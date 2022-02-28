Carlinville library resumes Story Hour

Carlinville Public Library is resuming its Story Hour program. (Marc Romanelli/Getty Images/Tetra images RF)

CARLINVILLE — Carlinville Public Library will resume its Story Hour program at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Hannah Crawford, who recently was hired as the children’s librarian after working in the library's circulation department since April, will lead the program. Crawford replaces longtime children’s librarian Karen Wills, who retired in January.

Tuesday’s program will feature a book about lambs and a related craft.

Story Hour will continue each Tuesday in March before expanding to Tuesdays and Saturdays — also at 10 a.m. — starting in April.

Story Hour is open to children of all ages. Parents are asked to remain with their children in the library during the program, and adherence to the library’s pandemic-related protocols is required.

Donations of supplies for the program’s craft activities are appreciated. Those wishing to donate should contact Crawford.

The library is at 510 N. Broad St. For more information, call 217-854-3505 or email mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.