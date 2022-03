Hawaii will end its Safe Travels program later this month, waiving all vaccination or testing requirements for domestic travelers, the state's governor announced on Tuesday. Starting March 26, the state will allow domestic travelers to visit without any COVID-19-related documentation and without the need to quarantine, Gov. David Ige tweeted. International visitors traveling to Hawaii from overseas will still need to be vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of their trip, in line with federal rules.

