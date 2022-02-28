No. 2 Arizona visits No. 16 USC after Peterson’s 20-point game
Arizona Wildcats (25-3, 15-2 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (25-4, 14-4 Pac-12) BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats after Drew Peterson scored 20 points in USC's 70-69 victory over the Oregon Ducks. The Trojans have gone 13-2 at home. USC ranks second in the Pac-12...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 8 Purdue basketball will tip off against in-state rival Indiana for the second time this season as the team's final tuneup before the postseason. The Boilermakers, who look to avenge a loss to the Hoosiers earlier in the season, are 24-6 overall including a 13-6 mark in the Big Ten. They have lost the last two games and look to end on a high note.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Capping off the 2021-22 regular season with a senior day matchup against Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program was unable to send the seniors out on a high note, falling 71-61 at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday. Unlike the previous two games, Louisville actually had a solid...
The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
Russell Westbrook has had an incredibly difficult season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it looks like his time with the team could come to an end as early as this offseason. Lakers legend James Worthy recently took some time to give some tough advice to the former MVP. “He’s...
As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
With the conference title on the line, Kansas was going to do whatever it took to win on Saturday. The fact that it was Senior Day only added to that. The No. 6 Jayhawks fought off No. 21 Texas in overtime, winning 70-63 in the final game in Allen Fieldhouse this season. Kansas has now won 39 straight home finales, dating back to the 1983-84 season.
DALLAS — (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored...
A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
JACKSON – Cheboygan junior Cole Swanberg defeated Ogemaw Heights junior Tyler Downs in the championship matchup to claim the MHSAA Div. 3 individual bowling state title at JAX 60 Lanes in Jackson on Saturday. Swanberg bowled a first frame score of 269 and second of 212 for a combined...
In his 19th season in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has become something of a polarizing figure. But instead of letting the negative energy get to him, he has found a way to let his haters become his biggest motivators. While some deride James because he has...
CLEMSON, S.C.- The expectations fans have for incoming freshmen like Cade Klubnik can be fairly unrealistic at times. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound quarterback from Texas was the top-rated quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class and rated as a 5-star player by multiple recruiting services. After helping lead his Austin Westlake high school team to consecutive state titles over the past two seasons and soaring up the recruiting rankings, expectations from some inside the fan base rose dramatically.
SOMERSET, Wis. (WCCO) — A high school football coach who impacted more than just his community laid to rest Saturday.
Bruce Larson was the head football coach at Somerset High School in western Wisconsin. He died suddenly at his home last Sunday.
Community-members packed the school gym last night to remember the man who touched so many lives.
“Probably the biggest role he played was something like a father figure. He was gentle, kind, funny and humble,” one speaker at Saturday’s service said. “A man that looked out for his students and his athletes.”
The high school lit up the football field Friday night to honor Coach Larson. Larson’s son, who is also a coach, asked other schools to do the same.
That tribute even made it to the NFL. The Green Bay Packers lit up Lambeau Field last night in Coach Larson’s honor.
Larson was the NFL’s 2014 High School Coach of the Year.
Two of the favorites to go No. 2 in April’s NFL draft to the Detroit Lions had strong showings in the 40-yard dash Saturday at the NFL combine. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux ran a 4.58-second 40, sixth fastest among defensive ends, while Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson ran a 4.74-second 40, 11th fastest in his position group.
