Oakland faces IUPUI following Cain's 20-point showing
By The Associated Press
5 days ago
IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland's 65-57 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings. The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Oakland is sixth in the...
Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota’s big three got an assist from a little one in advancing to the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament. Freshman Grace Larkins scored a career-high 23 points and the two-time defending champion Coyotes beat Western Illinois 75-49 Saturday inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Co-champions during the regular season […]
As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football world back in December when they announced they were firing head coach Manny Diaz and replacing him with Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. This hiring was the first of many moves that have fans hoping that Miami can return to the football powerhouse...
JACKSON – Cheboygan junior Cole Swanberg defeated Ogemaw Heights junior Tyler Downs in the championship matchup to claim the MHSAA Div. 3 individual bowling state title at JAX 60 Lanes in Jackson on Saturday. Swanberg bowled a first frame score of 269 and second of 212 for a combined...
DALLAS — (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.3 seconds left and the Dallas Mavericks, playing without All-Star guard Luka Doncic, overcame a 19-point deficit for the second time this week to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-113 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored...
With the conference title on the line, Kansas was going to do whatever it took to win on Saturday. The fact that it was Senior Day only added to that. The No. 6 Jayhawks fought off No. 21 Texas in overtime, winning 70-63 in the final game in Allen Fieldhouse this season. Kansas has now won 39 straight home finales, dating back to the 1983-84 season.
LAFAYETTE – Hunter Riggins pitched Southern Miss’ first complete-game shutout since 2019 and the Golden Eagles collected 10 hits in earning a 5-0 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a non-conference baseball game Saturday afternoon at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.
Wrestlers throughout Ohio have punched their tickets to the state wrestling tournament next weekend.
And the area will be represented at the 85th annual tournament to be held at the Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University Friday, Saturday and Sunday after being split up the past two seasons due to COVID-19.
SOMERSET, Wis. (WCCO) — A high school football coach who impacted more than just his community laid to rest Saturday.
Bruce Larson was the head football coach at Somerset High School in western Wisconsin. He died suddenly at his home last Sunday.
Community-members packed the school gym last night to remember the man who touched so many lives.
“Probably the biggest role he played was something like a father figure. He was gentle, kind, funny and humble,” one speaker at Saturday’s service said. “A man that looked out for his students and his athletes.”
The high school lit up the football field Friday night to honor Coach Larson. Larson’s son, who is also a coach, asked other schools to do the same.
That tribute even made it to the NFL. The Green Bay Packers lit up Lambeau Field last night in Coach Larson’s honor.
Larson was the NFL’s 2014 High School Coach of the Year.
Two of the favorites to go No. 2 in April’s NFL draft to the Detroit Lions had strong showings in the 40-yard dash Saturday at the NFL combine. Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux ran a 4.58-second 40, sixth fastest among defensive ends, while Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson ran a 4.74-second 40, 11th fastest in his position group.
The Miami Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with an impressive 42-22 record. They look to be real contenders to represent the conference in this season’s NBA Finals. Reports came out on Thursday night that the team could get back a valuable piece for their...
Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
