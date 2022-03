With the conference title on the line, Kansas was going to do whatever it took to win on Saturday. The fact that it was Senior Day only added to that. The No. 6 Jayhawks fought off No. 21 Texas in overtime, winning 70-63 in the final game in Allen Fieldhouse this season. Kansas has now won 39 straight home finales, dating back to the 1983-84 season.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO