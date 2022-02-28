Tyler, the Creator continues to evolve at the Schottenstein Center

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. This group exhibition presented by ARAB: A Real Arab Blueprint, dubbed To Make Is To Say, features more than 70 artworks by six artists: Farah Al Qasimi, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Shaima Al Tamami, Zeinab Saab, Yasmine Diaz, and Lara Atallah, co-curated by Nour Ballout of Habibi House and Roula David of Spot Lite. The goal of the exhibition, supported by a Knight Arts Challenge grant, is to bring the work of contemporary Arab artists into a wider audience in metro Detroit. The works are hosted across two galleries, Galerie Camille and Spot Lite, and even include billboards along the streets of Detroit. An opening reception starts at Galerie Camille on Thursday, and continues at Spot Lite with music by DJ Kass and Aboudi. —Lee DeVito.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO