Columbus, OH

Tyler, the Creator continues to evolve at the Schottenstein Center

Columbus Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler, the Creator makes an appearance in the newly released “Jackass: Forever" movie, playing piano while a quartet tap dances on an electrified platform. The rapper is perfectly suited to the moment, having followed a career path similar to the “Jackass” crew: snotty, youthful shenanigans leading to mainstream success and then...

hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler, The Creator Booed Fan Who Got Puked On During His Concert: Watch

Earlier this month, Tyler, The Creator headed back out on tour across North America with Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. So far, the 30-year-old has stopped by California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Missouri, and although the concerts have seen plenty of amazing moments, a recent show saw the entire stadium boo one fan who had been puked on at the rapper's instruction.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Resisting hip-hop tropes, Tyler, the Creator stays true to himself at Chaifetz Arena

Tyler, the Creator learned Friday night at Chaifetz Arena that St. Louis crowds won’t let a backhanded compliment slide. Deep into his show, a stop on his “Call Me If You Get Lost” tour, he took a breather to say how much fun he was having. He noted that he had been apprehensive to perform here, since it wasn’t Los Angeles or New York City. This drew immediate boos that took him by surprise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MetroTimes

Dua Lipa; Frida; Tyler, the Creator; and more things to do in metro Detroit this week

Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. This group exhibition presented by ARAB: A Real Arab Blueprint, dubbed To Make Is To Say, features more than 70 artworks by six artists: Farah Al Qasimi, Tarek Al Ghoussein, Shaima Al Tamami, Zeinab Saab, Yasmine Diaz, and Lara Atallah, co-curated by Nour Ballout of Habibi House and Roula David of Spot Lite. The goal of the exhibition, supported by a Knight Arts Challenge grant, is to bring the work of contemporary Arab artists into a wider audience in metro Detroit. The works are hosted across two galleries, Galerie Camille and Spot Lite, and even include billboards along the streets of Detroit. An opening reception starts at Galerie Camille on Thursday, and continues at Spot Lite with music by DJ Kass and Aboudi. —Lee DeVito.
DETROIT, MI
Complex

Watch a Candid 70-Minute Conversation With Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator fans were given a feast of sorts on Wednesday with the unveiling of an extended interview conducted as part of Converse’s All Star Series. It followed the recent announcement for the release date of the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Low “Python.”. The talk...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Tyler Perry on How Long He Plans to Continue Doing Madea Movies (Exclusive)

The world hasn’t seen the last of Tyler Perry’s iconic, gun-slinging grandma, Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons!. Just when fans thought Perry stepped out of the wig and housecoat for the last time in 2019, Madea's back, in Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming, and she may be here to stay.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Tyler, The Creator Shares His Honest Opinion On NFTs

NFT's (non-fungible tokens) have taken over the world, and the hip-hop world is no exception. Jay-Z, Eminem, Future, and Lil Baby are just a few of the rappers who have joined in on the trend. Tyler, The Creator won't be jumping on the NFT bandwagon anytime soon, however. In a...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Tyler, The Creator's Album-Of-The-Year-Winning 'CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST' Goes Gold

Grammy Award-winning rapper-extraordinaire Tyler, The Creator just went gold twice in the same day. On Tuesday (February 22), the Los Angeles native earned a pair of gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for his 2021 CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST album, and its lead “WUSYANAME” single featuring NBA YoungBoy and Ty Dolla $ign. Last year, HipHopDX awarded Tyler, The Creator with the Album Of The Year crown over artists such as Playboi Carti, Isaiah Rashad, Vince Staples and Dave.
MUSIC
Complex

8 Things We Learned From Tyler, the Creator’s Wide-Ranging ‘All Star Series’ Interview

Tyler, the Creator—complete with some hilariously spot-on observations about NFTs—gifted fans with footage of a wide-ranging 70-minute conversation on Wednesday. The discussion, hosted by Bimma Williams as part of Converse’s 2022 All Star Series, was recorded in February and sees Tyler being joined by L.A.-based members of the brand’s global All Stars community. During the interview, Tyler—who recently kicked off a U.S. tour behind his Call Me If You Get Lost album—touched on everything from the aforementioned NFT space to the importance of artists having a strong team around them to ensure their vision is met.
CELEBRITIES
inputmag.com

Tyler, the Creator’s snakeskin Converse sneakers are pastel perfection

Tyler, the Creator has returned to Converse for another Golf Wang sneaker. This time around, the artist has reworked the Chuck 70 Low for the first time, adding a luxe touch to the classic footwear with snakeskin leather, translucent details, and pink and blue color schemes. The sneaker fits well...
APPAREL

