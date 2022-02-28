ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia attacks Ukraine: 500K people have fled Ukraine, UN says (live updates)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Gunfire and blasts appeared to subside in Kyiv overnight as Russia’s invasion into Ukraine entered its fifth day Monday.

On Sunday, Russian troops entered Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, where fighting spilled into the streets of the northeastern Ukraine city as soldiers and volunteers put up a stubborn defense. In addition, at least one coastal city along the Black Sea in the south was seized by Russian troops.

By daybreak Monday, Kyiv remained under Ukrainian control, despite a reported direct rocket hit on a radioactive waste disposal site in the capital city.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country’s nuclear-deterrence forces to be put on alert; the European Union agreed for the first time in history to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons; and the EU banned Russian planes from its airspace.

Here are the latest updates:

UN: 500K people have fled Ukraine

Update 6:33 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The United Nations’ high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, said Monday that more than 500,000 people have fled from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

According to The Associated Press, an estimated 281,000 people fled from Ukraine to Poland; 84,500 to Hungary; 36,400 to Moldova; 32,500 to Romania; and 30,000 to Slovakia, with the remaining refugees scattering to other countries, a U.N. refugee agency spokeswoman said.

Zelenskyy: 16 children killed, 45 hurt in Ukraine

Update 5:41 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 16 Ukrainian children have died and 45 others have been injured since Russian forces invaded the country last week.

According to The Associated Press, the news came Monday in a video address by Zelenskyy, who added that 4,500 Russian troops have died so far.

“Every crime, every shelling by the occupiers bring our partners and us even closer,” said Zelenskyy, who also praised sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia.

Vatican offers services for negotiations

Update 4:18 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The Vatican’s second-ranked official, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said the Holy See is “offering its willingness to facilitate dialogue with Russia” in an effort to end the crisis in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported early Monday.

The statement came days after Pope Francis pushed for negotiations Friday while visiting the nearby Russian Embassy in Rome to meet with the Russian ambassador, according to the AP.

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarus border for talks

Update 3:50 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Ukraine’s delegation has arrived at the country’s border with Belarus, where negotiations with Russian officials are slated to take place, according to The Associated Press.

Russian military says Kyiv residents can leave safely

Update 3:41 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Kyiv residents can safely leave the city via a highway leading southwest to Vasylkiv, The Associated Press reported Monday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said its forces were fighting small groups of Russian troops in some sections of Kyiv, according to the AP.

Russia’s Central Bank raises key rate to 20%

Update 3 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russia’s Central Bank on Monday hiked its key rate to 20% from 9.5% as the ruble sank 26% against the U.S. dollar.

According to The Associated Press, the rate increase, designed to boost the ruble and help banks cope with the crisis, came after Western countries decided to freeze Russia’s hard currency reserves.

UN General Assembly, Security Council to meet Monday

Update 2:06 a.m. EST Feb. 28: The United Nations’ General Assembly and Security Council are slated to hold separate meetings Monday about Russia and Ukraine.

According to The Associated Press, the General Assembly will have its first emergency session in decades, giving its 193 members to discuss the conflict and vote on a resolution targeting Russia. Meanwhile, the 15-member Security Council will discuss the humanitarian impact of Russia’s attack, the AP reported.

Ruble plunges 26% following SWIFT sanctions on Russian banks

Update 1:13 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Russia’s ruble has sunk almost 26% against the U.S. dollar, The Associated Press is reporting.

According to the news agency, the ruble was trading early Monday at 105.27 per U.S. dollar, a record low. On Friday, it had been trading at about 84 per U.S. dollar.

The news came after Western nations and Japan moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system, the AP reported.

Belarus may join Ukraine invasion, official says

Update 12:43 a.m. EST Feb. 28: Belarus could send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to assist Russian troops, a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press.

Belarus’ decision on whether to join the fight depends on what happens in talks between Russia and Ukraine in the coming days, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the news agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

POLITICS
