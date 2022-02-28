Rip Current Statement issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 13:08:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-04 16:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Placer, southeastern Butte, central Yuba, southwestern Sierra and western Nevada Counties through 415 PM PST At 314 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oregon House, or 10 miles northwest of Grass Valley, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grass Valley, Lake Wildwood, Stanfield Hill, Cedar Ridge, Dobbins, Brownsville, Bald Mountain Summit, Challenge, Rough And Ready, Scotts Flat, Pike, Forbestown, Camptonville, Sweetland, Cherokee, Smartville, Delevan National Wildlife Refuge, Oregon House, Timbuctoo and Challenge-Brownsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
