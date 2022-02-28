ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s WrestleMania 38 Match

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, 76 year-old Vince McMahon is expected to be involved in a storyline with SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee leading up to Wrestlemania 38 and there will “most likely” be a match. Vince is scheduled to appear on...

www.pwmania.com

The Spun

Look: The Undertaker Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Announcement

Last month The Undertaker was unveiled as the feature inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. But today, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a special announcement for the WWE icon’s special day. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon revealed that he will personally induct The...
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Randy Orton

Recently, it came to light that Randy Orton looked like he might have been injured in his match that aired in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, with tag team partner of Matt Riddle, who seemed to have suffered an accidental blow by Montez Ford, during their feud. During...
WWE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Dave Meltzer
PWMania

Paul Heyman Doesn’t Like The Title vs. Title Or Winner Takes All Concept

Brock Lesnar is set to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion match where the winner will be the unified champion. During an appearance on Battleground podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the match and the concept of the stipulation for the match.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Tony Khan Purchasing ROH, WWE’s Interest In ROH and More

WWE reportedly had talks to purchase Ring of Honor. As noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite opened with AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announcing that he has purchased ROH. You can click here for his full press release, and you can see video of the announcement down below.
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Reacts To Cain Velasquez Incident, New Video Of The Incident

WWE’s Ronda Rousey is offering support to MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges related to a shooting near San Jose, CA on Monday. As we’ve noted, Velasquez allegedly chased a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested in late February and...
WWE
#Backstage#Combat#Pwmania Com#Smackdown#F4wonline S Daily Update#Wwe Raw
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Thunder Rosa Was Not Injured On AEW Dynamite

There are now conflicting reports on Thunder Rosa. As noted earlier today, the Wrestling Observer reported that Rosa suffered an injury on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as she and Mercedes Martinez defeated Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. It was noted that while Rosa suffered an injury of some kind, she was still planning to wrestle Baker at AEW Revolution on Sunday.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/4)

WWE will return to Miami Florida for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX as the road to WrestleMania continues. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Viking Raiders. -Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Ricochet. Stay...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Backstage Name In Shot At Triple H

The changes continue. We are in the middle of a huge shakeup backstage in WWE and that has caused some of the most notable series of changes throughout the company. A lot of this seems to stem from WWE wanting to get away from the Triple H period, which has seen several of Triple H’s favorites eliminated from WWE. It turns out that WWE is still not done with the changes.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Asuka Addresses Reports That She Is Cleared To Wrestle Again

During the week, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Asuka is ready to go after recovering from shoulder surgery and she will be back once WWE “has a plan in place for her.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also noted that Asuka is “now cleared to return” in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During an interview with SI.com to promote the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW:. “Is it surprising at first? Sure. But it’s wrestling, man. It happens all the time. The only reason why this was such a big one is because it’s the first AEW guy who left, and obviously Cody had a huge part in this company. But now there’s Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Keith Lee with us. The more of those guys we bring in, the less spotlight is necessary to be shown on Cody Rhodes. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he left. I really don’t know. No one knows except for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t happy in AEW, so he’s going to WWE, or be a stay-at-home dad, or do TV shows or whatever it is he’ll do.
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”
WWE
PWMania

Booker T Reacts To Cesaro’s WWE Departure

Booker T gave his thoughts on Cesaro leaving WWE during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast. Cesaro departed from WWE after his contract with the company came to an end and he turned down their offer to re-sign. Now, he’s a free agent and cleared to sign with any promotion he wants.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Chris Jericho’s Physical Transformation

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about the upcoming Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston match at AEW Revolution:. “Jericho looks better than he ever has in AEW. Better than he did when we started. Better than he did when he was a world champion.”
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon To Keith Lee: “You Sound Too Smart For Your Own Good”

During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Keith Lee talked about the end of his run with WWE and his backstage dealings with Vince McMahon:. “What happened is, when I was about to come back, they hit me with the vision for the Bearcat thing. During that time, I was like, ‘I don’t understand what that is. I’m not sure I’m feeling that.’ They brought me back as myself and then, my second match — first match, lost to (Bobby) Lashley. Second match, lost to (Karrion) Kross — In the middle of the show, Vince pulls me to a room and wants to have a talk. Vince doesn’t leave the show. Middle of Raw, semi and main event coming up and he’s like, ‘Let’s go chat.’ ‘You’re the guy on the headphones, what are you doing?’ It was in that conversation that he was basically like, ‘I need you to do this and I need you to be this.’ ‘I work for you. If that’s what you want, that’s what we’re going to do.’”
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals What He Thinks Some Current Wrestlers Are Lacking

While speaking with Newsday.com, Brock Lesnar was asked if he has been willing to guide and mentor younger talent in the wrestling business:. “I have. Over the years, if there’s somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don’t like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don’t put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don’t. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you’re just playing to the fans on the internet.”
WWE
