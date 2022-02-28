ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Angle On Being In The “Best Shape” of His Life and Possibly Wrestling Again

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Instagram photo of Kurt Angle with his shirt off has gained attention from wrestling fans. During his podcast, Angle commented on getting himself back into top shape:. “I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic. I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210...

PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Randy Orton

Recently, it came to light that Randy Orton looked like he might have been injured in his match that aired in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, with tag team partner of Matt Riddle, who seemed to have suffered an accidental blow by Montez Ford, during their feud. During...
WWE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Match For WrestleMania Saturday

WWE has announced Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 38. The match has been confirmed for WrestleMania Night 1. WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup- -Edge vs. AJ Styles. -WWE Women’s Tag...
WWE
Kurt Angle
PWMania

Paul Heyman Doesn’t Like The Title vs. Title Or Winner Takes All Concept

Brock Lesnar is set to clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a WWE Champion vs. WWE Universal Champion match where the winner will be the unified champion. During an appearance on Battleground podcast, Paul Heyman spoke about the match and the concept of the stipulation for the match.
WWE
ComicBook

Warhammer 40K Releases Video of Henry Cavill Living His Best Life

Henry Cavill had himself quite a day at Warhammer World last week. Games Workshop has released a new video of Henry Cavill enjoying the sights at Warhammer World, an interactive exhibit at the company's headquarters in Nottingham, England. We first reported that Cavill had visited Games Workshop last week, but the new video shows plenty more of Cavill looking very happy while enjoying one of his passions. Cavill not only toured the studios at Games Workshop headquarters (potentially filming new content for the company's Warhammer+ streaming service), he also checked out the elaborate dioramas, tested out a deadly-looking sword, and inspected the details of some of the professionally painted miniatures and figures on display at the site. You can check out the full video below:
VIDEO GAMES
PWMania

The Undertaker’s WWE Hall Of Fame Inductor Revealed

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is set to induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 Weekend. Vince appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he will be doing the honors for Taker as he goes into the 2022 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.
WWE
PWMania

World Wrestling Entertainment 3 Popular Superstars who wear glasses

It’s rare to see superstars wearing glasses other than sunglasses. Although there are very few people who legitimately need them for vision purposes, some wear them for fashion. Wearing glasses seems to be the latest trend and superstars like Enzo Amour and Stephanie McMahon have been seen wearing them.
WWE
PWMania

How Many Tickets Have Reportedly Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing

On Friday, tickets were made available to the general public for the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, NV at the T-Mobile Arena. According to Twitter account @WrestleTix, an estimated 12,276 tickets have been distributed so far and the current capacity was listed listed as 13,172. AEW President Tony Khan noted on Twitter that Double or Nothing is the first $1 million dollar gate in company history with @WrestleTix writing that the gate estimate is currently at $1,025,909.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Report: Thunder Rosa Was Not Injured On AEW Dynamite

There are now conflicting reports on Thunder Rosa. As noted earlier today, the Wrestling Observer reported that Rosa suffered an injury on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as she and Mercedes Martinez defeated Jamie Hayter and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker. It was noted that while Rosa suffered an injury of some kind, she was still planning to wrestle Baker at AEW Revolution on Sunday.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Reacts To Cain Velasquez Incident, New Video Of The Incident

WWE’s Ronda Rousey is offering support to MMA and pro wrestling star Cain Velasquez after he was arrested on multiple charges related to a shooting near San Jose, CA on Monday. As we’ve noted, Velasquez allegedly chased a man named Harry Goularte, who was arrested in late February and...
WWE
PWMania

Nikkita Lyons Comments On Her Pinfall From WWE NXT Going Viral

Nikkita Lyons made her in-ring debut during the February 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT. During an interview with WWE Espanol on Facebook, Lyons talked about her pinfall where she did the splits going viral:. “I was still, ‘did that just happen?’ I didn’t look at my phone until I...
WWE
PWMania

Looking At AEW Revolution

This weekend’s AEW Revolution card has the potential to be the best in the company’s history, with a lot of depth to the line-up, even if the argument could be made that there’s one or two extra bouts on the broadcasts that aren’t necessarily needed. The more important point being that several of the performers sold this pay-per-view very well to the potential viewing audience, an aspect of the business that is key when trying to sell traditional pay-per-view in the modern era.
WWE
PWMania

Asuka Addresses Reports That She Is Cleared To Wrestle Again

During the week, it was reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com that Asuka is ready to go after recovering from shoulder surgery and she will be back once WWE “has a plan in place for her.” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also noted that Asuka is “now cleared to return” in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Reveals His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

During an interview with SI.com to promote the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW:. “Is it surprising at first? Sure. But it’s wrestling, man. It happens all the time. The only reason why this was such a big one is because it’s the first AEW guy who left, and obviously Cody had a huge part in this company. But now there’s Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Keith Lee with us. The more of those guys we bring in, the less spotlight is necessary to be shown on Cody Rhodes. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why he left. I really don’t know. No one knows except for Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes. But he wasn’t happy in AEW, so he’s going to WWE, or be a stay-at-home dad, or do TV shows or whatever it is he’ll do.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman introduces himself and we see still shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the screen. Heyman says tonight SmackDown will be blessed with Reigns’ presence and an opportunity to acknowledge him. We cut over to Ronda Rousey now. She hypes her blue brand in-ring debut and says the match with Sonya Deville will be one to remember and she will show Deville that SmackDown isn’t just the name of the show. We cut to Deville now. She says the only thing memorable about Rousey’s first SmackDown match will be her first SmackDown loss because nothing can compete with… the power of the party? We go to The Viking Raiders now. They say SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have been playing hide & seek but Vikings don’t play games, they raid and tonight they will rip the titles from whatever is left of them. We go to The Usos now. They dismiss what The Vikings just said and knock them for their size. They are The Ones. We go to Ricochet now. He takes shots at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn but gives him some props for his work, and says he won’t be champion after tonight. We go to Sami now. Sami mentions Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura, and says after tonight everyone will be calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Sami walks off.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Backstage Name In Shot At Triple H

The changes continue. We are in the middle of a huge shakeup backstage in WWE and that has caused some of the most notable series of changes throughout the company. A lot of this seems to stem from WWE wanting to get away from the Triple H period, which has seen several of Triple H’s favorites eliminated from WWE. It turns out that WWE is still not done with the changes.
WWE
PWMania

Maven Credits The Undertaker For His WWE Career Taking Off

Former WWE star Maven made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “Would I have had the run or the career that I had without him? Absolutely not. The guy knew how to do business,” Maven said.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/4)

WWE will return to Miami Florida for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX as the road to WrestleMania continues. WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight- -The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship vs. The Viking Raiders. -Sami Zayn defends the WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Ricochet. Stay...
WWE
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Considered Himself Retired After WWE WrestleMania 36

During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock Lesnar talked about how he considered himself to be retired after WWE Wrestlemania 36:. “When I was younger I thought, I wanna retire when I’m 40. I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020. Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”
WWE

