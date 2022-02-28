ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Additional WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees To Be Announced Soon

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE has only announced The Undertaker for this year’s Hall Of Fame class, which has made many fans think there could only be one inductee in the class....

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
The Spun

Look: The Undertaker Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Announcement

Last month The Undertaker was unveiled as the feature inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. But today, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a special announcement for the WWE icon’s special day. Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, McMahon revealed that he will personally induct The...
WWE
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Hall Of Fame#To Be Announced#Combat#Undertaker#Wrestlevotes
Popculture

'Celebrity Big Brother' Winner Miesha Tate Apologizes to Shanna Moakler: 'I Made a Mistake' (Exclusive)

Professional fighter Miesha Tate has a lot to say about her time in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Tate, who won the third season of the competition, found herself in the midst of most of the drama and action in the house. In particular, Tate was at the center of a dilemma with Shanna Moakler, leading her to make some controversial comments about the reality star. After leaving the house, Tate had time to reflect on everything that went down and told PopCulture.com exclusively that she wants to take "responsibility" for what she said during her time in the competition.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

The Latest News On Asuka’s WWE Status

There are conflicting reports on Asuka’s WWE status and return. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Asuka is ready to return from shoulder surgery, and that she’s just waiting for WWE to have creative plans in place for her return, which was the word just earlier today. It was also reported at one point how WWE hoped she would return to the ring before the end of February, but that obviously did not happen.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Spoiler On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Plans

As we’ve noted, WWE recently announced that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be a Title Unification match at WrestleMania 38, meaning there will be one champion at the end of the PPV. It was recently reported that there was a feeling within WWE that one champion is not feasible for RAW and SmackDown in the modern environment, mainly because of the networks, FOX and the USA Network, wanting their own top champion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
CinemaBlend

Rumors Are Going Around That WWE May Keep A Big Name Off WrestleMania, And I'm So Confused

WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner for the WWE, and there’s a lot of chatter about what’s going to happen during the company’s biggest show of the year. We’ve heard rumors that some major match is planned, Cody Rhodes will return to WWE, and even that Vince McMahon is planning a match with Pat McAfee. All of those rumors are wild, but not quite as wild as this latest one that claims a major superstar is allegedly not involved in the two-day event. The current word is Alexa Bliss doesn’t have anything planned for WrestleMania, and I’m so confused.
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC just said goodbye to more than a dozen fighters, including former title challenger

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently parted ways with more than a dozen fighters, including former women’s bantamweight title challenger Alexis Davis, through a variety of roster cuts, retirements, and expired contracts. MMA Junkie compiled the up-to-date list:. 145 lbs.: Collin Anglin (8-3, 0-2 UFC) 135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (9-2,...
UFC
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Surprising Update On Cody Rhodes/WWE

Maybe not? There have been a lot of wrestlers moving from one company to another in recent months, many of which are the result of WWE letting them go. Most wrestlers have been leaving WWE, but there are a few who have been heading there. That can make for a big moment, but this time it seems like someone will not be going there, at least for the time being.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest news on Randy Orton

Recently, it came to light that Randy Orton looked like he might have been injured in his match that aired in the last episode of Monday Night Raw, with tag team partner of Matt Riddle, who seemed to have suffered an accidental blow by Montez Ford, during their feud. During...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – New Champion Crowned, Ronda Rousey Vs. Sonya Deville, Roman Reigns, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FTX Arena in Miami, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with Paul Heyman backstage. Heyman introduces himself and we see still shots of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the screen. Heyman says tonight SmackDown will be blessed with Reigns’ presence and an opportunity to acknowledge him. We cut over to Ronda Rousey now. She hypes her blue brand in-ring debut and says the match with Sonya Deville will be one to remember and she will show Deville that SmackDown isn’t just the name of the show. We cut to Deville now. She says the only thing memorable about Rousey’s first SmackDown match will be her first SmackDown loss because nothing can compete with the power of authority. We go to The Viking Raiders now. They say SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos have been playing hide & seek but Vikings don’t play games, they raid and tonight they will rip the titles from whatever is left of them. We go to The Usos now. They dismiss what The Vikings just said and knock them for their size. They are The Ones. We go to Ricochet now. He takes shots at WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn but gives him some props for his work, and says he won’t be champion after tonight. We go to Sami now. Sami mentions Johnny Knoxville and Shinsuke Nakamura, and says after tonight everyone will be calling him the greatest Intercontinental Champion. Sami walks off.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Shane McMahon Name-Dropped On AEW Dynamite

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite by announcing AEW’s acquisition of Ring of Honor. During his in-ring segment, Khan would name-drop Shane McMahon. “When we started AEW, it was out on the parking lot [of Daily’s Place]. A lot of you were...
WWE
Financial World

Hulk Hogan: "No interest in fighting Brock Lesnar"

Hulk Hogan is convinced he would end up in a wheelchair if he wrestled Brock Lesnar again this 2022. Hogan lost in a match to Brock in 2002, after struggling for just 10 minutes, when the current WWE champion was at the start. of his path in the wrestling federation...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy