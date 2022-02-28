Rhinoplasty (Nose Surgery) Case 179

A Canadian woman is taking legal action over the death of her husband, who died of the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis after she claims doctors failed to take his symptoms seriously. Britney Stewart, of British Columbia, claims her 40-year-old husband Josh Wakely visited a hospital three times between 24 and 26 February 2020 and was turned away despite increasing complaints. She has now filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from the Northern Health Authority and Fort St John Hospital in British Columbia, where she said her husband was allegedly discharged from with only medication, or misdiagnosed. Ms Stewart said she...

