ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

S.Korea rolls back COVID-19 vaccine pass as infections burden testing centres

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHB6e_0eQzDpg400

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korea will temporarily lift a requirement for vaccine passes or negative COVID-19 tests at a number of businesses to ease the strain on testing centres, authorities said on Monday, as the country faces a wave of Omicron infections.

The move will allow public testing and health facilities to devote more resources to battling the wave of new cases, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told a COVID-19 response meeting.

Officials also said they would shelve plans to require vaccine passes for children aged 12-18, citing controversy and court cases over the measures, Yonhap news agency reported.

In recent weeks South Korea has reported average daily per-capita infection rates that have exceeded some of the peaks in hard-hit countries such as the United States and Britain.

Death rates in highly vaccinated South Korea have remained at a fraction of the rate seen in those countries.

More than 86% of the country's 52 million people are fully vaccinated, with more than 61% having received booster shots.

South Korea reported 139,626 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Sunday, as cases dropped from a record high of 171,442 on Wednesday. Serious cases have risen, however, and daily deaths hit a record 114.

Overall South Korea has reported 8,058 deaths since the pandemic began, and more than 3.1 million cases.

Health officials predict that the current wave will peak at around 250,000 daily cases by mid-March.

Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for use with children aged 5-11, the country’s food and drug ministry said on Wednesday. Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval, the ministry said in a statement. Children with significantly declined immunity can get a booster four weeks later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 39,963 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 173 deaths

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy reported 39,963 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 38,095 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 173 from 210. Italy has registered 155,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Hawaii to lift COVID-19 Testing, vaccination, quarantine requirements

Hawaii will end its Safe Travels program later this month, waiving all vaccination or testing requirements for domestic travelers, the state's governor announced on Tuesday. Starting March 26, the state will allow domestic travelers to visit without any COVID-19-related documentation and without the need to quarantine, Gov. David Ige tweeted. International visitors traveling to Hawaii from overseas will still need to be vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of their trip, in line with federal rules.
HAWAII STATE
NBC Washington

Technology Used for COVID-19 Vaccine Tested for HIV Prevention

The same technology used to develop the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines is being tested to prevent HIV. “The whole idea is very similar to the emergence of COVID vaccines,” said Dr. David Diemert of George Washington University. “It's to produce antibodies in the person who gets the vaccine that will then interfere with the virus if that person ever comes into contact with the virus and to prevent infection.”
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Covid 19 Vaccine#Infectious Diseases#Omicron#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

China’s Belt and Road strafed by Vladimir Putin

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
EUROPE
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

India to send 8,000 T wheat this month to Afghanistan

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Reuters) - India will send 8,000 tonnes of wheat in March to Afghanistan, the government said on Saturday, in a bid to help the country facing poverty and hunger since the takeover by the Taliban last year. In total, India plans to send 50,000 tonnes of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

346K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy