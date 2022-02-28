ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds gather at State Capitol to support Ukraine

By Jonathan Taraya, Gurajpal Sangha
 5 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds gathered at the steps of the California State Capitol Sunday evening asking for the violence in Ukraine to end.

“It’s heartbreaking that it happened,” said attendee Nikoley Chovan.

Chovan told FOX40 he has family in Ukraine, which is under attack by Russian forces.

Sofya Kyrylyuk moved to the U.S. a few years ago but she told FOX40 she still thinks about some of her relatives in Ukraine who can’t get out.

“I’m happy I’m here, but also I feel like I am overprivileged to have this freedom right now, and there is nothing I can do, there is nothing I can help with,” Kyrylyuk explained. “There is no way to get them out, there is no help, so it’s something I keep in my prayers.”

Roseville Ukrainian community prays for those under attack

The sense of helplessness is what many at the vigil share.

“We are good and safe here, but all we can do is pray,” Chovan said.

The message of the event is to be united in prayer with many people flying Ukraine’s flag and holding signs demanding an end to the war.

Many people said they were shocked over the developments in Ukraine, calling the conflict disheartening and sickening.

“It’s not dividing us because we know the position, we know who is the aggressor and what happened. It’s all easy to see, people in Russia are waving Ukrainian flag,” Chovan said.

Russian Americans are also speaking out against the invasion, and they told FOX40 they can’t stay silent any longer.

“People need to be aware of how Putin is dangerous. And he is trying to start maybe small, but he will go big,” said attendee Ann Kachagin.

Fair Oaks church gathers support for Ukraine

“As a Russian American, the most important thing I can do is to be vocal, and call the senators and representatives, ask them to take a firm stance from the federal perspective,” said attendee Daniel Borisov.

Many said they hope Ukraine’s allies agree to close the country’s airspace so Russia can’t attack from the sky.

While on the ground thousands of miles away, people hold onto the power of prayer and ask everyone to unite against violence.

“There was like unity just months ago within the Slavic community, and I hope that continues, and that people would recognize that it’s not the individuals themselves, but it’s the government,” said attendee Kian Shorter.

Many of the people FOX40 spoke with said they hope Americans keep this conflict in the forefront of their mind until the issue is resolved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

