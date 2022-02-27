ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Websites to Play Free Games Online

By Deepti
digitalmarketinginf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all enjoy playing games since it helps us get out of bad moods, exhaustion from the day, and so on. Playing free online games keeps us all entertained. Students, young teenagers, and others enjoy playing online games. Play free online games at your own discretion and leisure. Here’s...

www.digitalmarketinginf.com

GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Makes 8 Games Free to Play Ahead of Next Fest

Steam's big Steam Next Fest event is coming up soon with the next big game demo festival scheduled to start on February 21st, but PC gamers don't have to wait that long to take advantage of some Steam-exclusive opportunities. The platform is having another one of its weekends full of free-to-play with eight different titles free for a limited time. The only catch, of course, is that these games are free for you to play, not for you to keep entirely.
FIFA
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers May Soon Get One of These Three Games for Free

March's "free" PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don't know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month's free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Free Marvel Games for Your Smartphone

Marvel needs no introduction. It is a comic universe giant. From comic books to movies and individual characters, it has gained major popularity across the globe, especially in the last ten years because of the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. This popularity has prompted a tremendous opportunity...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Valve's Steam Deck Verifier Tool Checks Your Games Catalog

Prospective Steam Deck owners close to exploding with anticipation over their shiny new handheld’s imminent delivery can now increase their levels of tumult and titillation with a new online Steam tool that checks your existing game library for compatibility. The tool is very simple to use. Just point your...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Chorus demo now available on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Epic Games has released a new playable demo for the Chorus game which is available to purchase on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms and was officially launched last year. If you have not yet experienced the Chorus game created by developer Deep Silver Fishlabs a demo has now been made available on PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Enabling you to test your piloting skills and receive a taste of the “fluid and fast-paced space combat” before parting with your hardened cash.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

Pokemon: The Best Movies From The Popular Series, Ranked

Ever since I was a young girl, I have watched Pokemon. From the famous anime series, with all of its strange moments, to the video games that come to our screen, to the trading cards in old dusty binders from the early 2000’s, Pokemon was a constant name in my life, and now today, I’m going to go over one of its biggest aspects in entertainment - movies.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for March 2022 Revealed

The list of new free games coming to Xbox's Games With Gold program for March 2022 have been revealed. Each month, Xbox makes four new games available for no cost whatsoever to those who are Xbox Live Gold members. And while these free offerings often pale in comparison to the titles that come to Xbox Game Pass, it looks like Games With Gold could be a bit better than normal in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best free font resources of 2022 - for Windows, Mac, Android and online

The best free font resources make it simple and easy to manage, refresh, and update your text and any other copy you use. When it comes to online creativity, text is often vital, but every aspect of your visual presentation has an impact on its overall value. Typography plays an essential role in designing, and the type of font you use can make or break your business.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Amazon Luna adds a Jackbox subscription and retro classics

Amazon Luna is now available for all customers in the mainland United States. To celebrate the launch, the platform has added new gaming channels, including a retro game service featuring gaming classics and a Jackbox Party Pack subscription service. Luna is Amazon’s cloud gaming platform. It features several channels that...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Games Leaving PC Game Pass in March 2022

On top of announcing a brand-new lineup of titles joining PC Game Pass for March 2022, Microsoft has revealed which games are set to leave the service soon as well. Leaving PC Game Pass this March, unfortunately, will be NieR:Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III and The Surge 2. As such, the same promotion applies where if game pass members find that they want to keep any of these titles in their personal game libraries, they can use their membership discounts to save up to 20% on them before they go.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Amazon Luna Game Streaming Adds Free Prime Games, Twitch Broadcasting

It's been over a year since Amazon first released its cloud gaming service, Luna. The game streaming subscription service works well technically, but its value proposition as a monthly subscription service has faced competition from other subscription and streaming services including Microsoft's Game Pass Ultimate, Nvidia's GeForce Now, and Google Stadia. Technically, Luna was in an early-access phase before, and it's now officially launching in the US with more game channels, and added Prime and Twitch integration.
VIDEO GAMES

