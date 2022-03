The No. 21 Texas Longhorns will face off against the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks at 3:00 PM CST in Lawrence. A couple weeks back, the Longhorns had quite the upset over No. 8 Kansas. On Saturday, the Longhorns will try to replicate the performance and close the 2021-22 season with a win.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO