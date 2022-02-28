Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Analysis by Growth, Segmentation, Performance, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2028
The technique utilized in Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) is thin-film encapsulation (TFE). With a thin-film barrier, TFE can replace front glass in OLED devices. OLEDs are being hailed as the next-generation display technology as the number of wearable gadgets grows. Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) has appeared as the most promising method...thetechtalk.org
Comments / 0