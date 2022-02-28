ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market Opportunities and Challenges in Near Future with Different Segments by Forecast 2028

Underwater Acoustic Communication: Market Snapshot. Reliable communication systems are crucial for underwater acoustic communication. There is an increase in maritime research by manufacturers to boost growth in the underwater acoustic communication market. Further, offshore areas are also witnessing rapid development for better and effective underwater acoustic communication systems. These factors are...

Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
The Independent

Brexiteer Tory MP says it is ‘monstrous’ that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with EU

A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
