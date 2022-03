Click here to read the full article. Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story for 20th Century Studios and FX’s crime drama Snowfall claimed top honors at the Society Of Camera Operators Awards held virtually on Saturday night, with Mitch Dubin, SOC, and “B” Camera John “Buzz” Moyer, SOC taking home the award for Camera Operator of the Year in Film for their work on the former title, and Manolo Rojas, SOC, and “B” Camera Pauline Edwards, SOC claiming Camera Operator of the Year in Television for their work on the eighth episode of the latter’s fourth season. Dubin and Moyer prevailed over competition...

